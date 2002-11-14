iifl-logo
UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

15-Sep-2014

Fund Manager

Amit Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

18083.13

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1714.3571

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H- NAV Chart

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
1.08
2.24
4.1
8.04
7.16
6.21
6.4
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Money Market Fund Direct IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

20000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.681100000000110.71
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-0.621000000000101.52
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.905000000000472.14
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.905000000000471.33
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.905000000000470.97
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.644500000000429.09
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.634500000000428.11
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.614500000000425.33
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.604500000000423.00
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.344000000000380.98
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.314000000000375.41
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.304000000000374.51
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.073500000000337.31
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.023500000000328.11
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.023500000000327.77
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.753000000000283.93
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.753000000000283.83
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.743000000000282.85
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.743000000000282.51
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.733000000000280.99
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.462500000000236.78
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.452500000000235.66
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.452500000000235.59
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.452500000000235.11
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.442500000000234.48
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.322250000000214.03
Commercial PaperToyota Financial-/-1.302250000000211.46
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.212000000000197.05
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.192000000000192.75
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.182000000000191.30
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.172000000000190.99
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.172000000000190.27
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-1.172000000000190.08
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.162000000000189.46
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.162000000000189.03
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-1.162000000000188.98
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.162000000000188.96
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.162000000000188.82
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.162000000000188.77
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.162000000000188.76
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-1.162000000000188.73
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.162000000000188.53
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.162000000000188.47
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.162000000000188.44
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.162000000000187.99
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.162000000000187.98
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-1.162000000000187.93
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.152000000000187.71
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-1.152000000000186.58
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.901500000000145.79
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.881500000000143.59
Commercial PaperTata TeleService-/-0.881500000000143.18
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.881500000000143.07
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.871500000000142.11
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.871500000000141.32
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.871500000000141.03
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.871500000000141.02
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.871500000000141.00
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.871500000000140.80
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.871500000000140.79
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.861500000000140.43
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.861500000000140.22
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.861500000000140.15
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.861500000000139.85
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.861500000000139.40
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.861500000000139.40
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.741250000000120.43
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.741250000000119.77
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.731250000000119.22
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.61100000000098.81
Commercial PaperMahindra Rural-/-0.59100000000096.11
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-0.59100000000095.84
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.59100000000095.32
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.59100000000095.26
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.58100000000095.12
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.58100000000094.41
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.58100000000094.17
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.58100000000093.81
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.58100000000093.73
Commercial PaperGIC Housing Fin-/-0.58100000000093.70
Commercial PaperMahindra Rural-/-0.57100000000093.35
Commercial PaperHDB FINANC SER-/-0.57100000000093.34
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.57100000000093.03
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.4575000000072.45
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.4375000000070.69
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.4375000000069.98
Commercial PaperGodrej Finance-/-0.4375000000069.87
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.4375000000069.71
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.4375000000069.38
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.3150000000049.73
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.3050000000049.41
Commercial PaperHinduja Ley.Fin.-/-0.3050000000049.38
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.2950000000047.90
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-0.2950000000047.58
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.2950000000046.65
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.2950000000046.56
Commercial PaperTata Tele. Mah.-/-0.2745000000043.49
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.1730000000028.39
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.1525000000023.88
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.1525000000023.84
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-0.061000000009.96
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.061000000009.78
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.061000000009.72
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0304.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--8.740-1,421.67

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Sharma
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

