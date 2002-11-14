UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 19-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Jaydeep Bhowal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 23.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 60.9277
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|98.25
|232650000
|23.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.75
|0
|0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement