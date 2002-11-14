UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 31-Aug-2020
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3192.79
UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 52.8235
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
7.22
1.17
-0.52
9.18
12.37
-
19.29
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.27
|5547100
|1,014.12
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|25.38
|6753003
|910.54
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|8.53
|1409220
|305.96
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|8.51
|3956794
|305.26
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.40
|2733904
|301.27
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.80
|7081832
|136.48
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.45
|1902264
|123.61
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|3.41
|5349343
|122.24
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.74
|17907874
|98.42
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.67
|9959256
|95.73
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.42
|1621509
|86.68
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.42
|9737983
|86.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.07
