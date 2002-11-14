UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 177.68
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5159
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
6.43
2.54
-0.57
-
-
-
-4.84
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|21.38
|241413
|44.13
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|21.37
|327247
|44.12
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|19.53
|185728
|40.32
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|19.23
|360315
|39.70
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|4.87
|521521
|10.05
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.41
|140087
|9.10
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|3.51
|1318774
|7.24
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|3.31
|4050257
|6.83
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|176709
|2.58
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.06
|126131
|2.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.14
