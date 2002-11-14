UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 179.14
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7318
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.89
2.11
3.77
8
-
-
7.72
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2026 75 25 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.47
|1500
|15.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.91
|1400
|14.02
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.82
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.82
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.13
|200
|2.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.73
|13
|1.29
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|20.66
|360000000
|36.63
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|14.91
|260000000
|26.44
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|12.61
|219800000
|22.36
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|11.44
|199850000
|20.28
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|3.23
|56480000
|5.72
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|2.30
|40000000
|4.07
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|2.29
|40000000
|4.06
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.07
|36000000
|3.66
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.15
|20000000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.62
|10950000
|1.09
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2026
|-/-
|0.29
|5050000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.23
|4000000
|0.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.33
|0
|7.68
