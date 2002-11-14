UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 41.74
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8097
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.22
2.56
4.08
8.7
-
-
8.29
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Apr 2028 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.28
|29
|2.97
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.79
|275
|2.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.21
|17
|1.72
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.96
|12
|1.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.26
|5
|0.51
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.23
|50
|0.50
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|2
|0.20
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|22.71
|90000000
|9.27
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU SDL 2028
|-/-
|15.81
|62500000
|6.45
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|14.14
|57500000
|5.77
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2028
|-/-
|12.64
|50000000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|2.55
|10000000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|2.53
|10000000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2028
|-/-
|1.78
|7000000
|0.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.60
|0
|1.46
