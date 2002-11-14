UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 18-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7044.14
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.8648
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.81
3.46
-16.31
-24.37
-11.37
11.14
-
16.88
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.26
|2654681
|460.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.44
|2306005
|400.02
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.17
|1426970
|380.40
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.03
|639781
|369.50
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.84
|2233941
|355.75
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|4.76
|2469513
|350.23
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.76
|2226152
|349.65
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.50
|10974498
|330.68
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.45
|593997
|327.51
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.39
|4096476
|322.61
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.35
|601124
|320.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.26
|15542323
|313.48
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.22
|235399
|310.24
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.74
|502476
|275.34
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.59
|325507
|263.96
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.53
|361825
|259.84
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.22
|1490366
|236.93
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.03
|4813172
|223.04
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|953889
|193.44
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.25
|313926
|165.60
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.23
|1169481
|163.87
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.18
|8333064
|160.60
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.85
|930957
|135.79
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|357337
|115.34
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.53
|2405931
|112.41
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.47
|8272182
|108.33
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.43
|134215
|105.37
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.28
|1200238
|94.03
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.15
|29729
|84.30
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.98
|1855875
|71.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-7.52
