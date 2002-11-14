UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 439.88
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.1738
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.72
3.82
-10.05
-17.33
-
-
-
-18.26
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|5.72
|133291
|30.00
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.49
|724173
|28.83
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|5.29
|122843
|27.74
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.72
|68735
|24.78
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.71
|105700
|24.74
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.71
|50016
|24.69
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.69
|600824
|24.61
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.58
|150763
|24.00
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.57
|795615
|23.97
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.50
|150237
|23.59
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.25
|93253
|22.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|3.83
|25481
|20.07
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.54
|44443
|18.56
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.05
|575525
|16.02
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.99
|241011
|15.70
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.86
|27241
|15.02
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.78
|36311
|14.57
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.67
|49197
|14.01
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.64
|37144
|13.82
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.55
|43886
|13.39
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.54
|3120
|13.32
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|2.44
|176225
|12.82
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.33
|27251
|12.23
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.21
|75797
|11.58
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.99
|80012
|10.46
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.99
|206177
|10.44
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.82
|18553
|9.55
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|1.82
|18266
|9.52
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.56
|10419
|8.17
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.47
|378699
|7.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.29
|0
|-1.53
