UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2013
Fund Manager
: Jaydeep Bhowal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4733.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1371.6621
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.48
1.38
2.78
5.68
5.63
4.82
5.64
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
UTI Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.46
|750000000
|74.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.64
|500000000
|49.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.64
|500000000
|49.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.64
|500000000
|49.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.48
|450000000
|44.86
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.38
|0
|11.54
|Fixed Deposits
|AMC Repo Cleanin
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|90.76
|0
|2,757.76
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement