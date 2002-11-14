UTI Retirement Fund Regular
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Retirement Fund Regular
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 26-Dec-1994
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4424.75
UTI Retirement Fund Regular - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 47.7744
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Retirement Fund Regular- NAV Chart
UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
3.64
-0.94
-1.66
9.44
11.37
16.54
10.06
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.75
|935301
|170.99
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.11
|1054376
|142.16
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.77
|513870
|80.71
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.74
|1935933
|79.32
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.23
|1211258
|56.12
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.11
|232472
|50.47
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.97
|1326813
|44.35
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.92
|328889
|41.93
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.90
|1411604
|40.98
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.89
|1651797
|40.69
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.83
|238064
|37.91
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.83
|74069
|37.88
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.78
|102298
|35.72
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.77
|202351
|35.07
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.77
|30352
|34.97
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.70
|120236
|32.05
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.63
|440432
|28.89
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.62
|1076347
|28.22
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.60
|400772
|27.48
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.56
|395487
|25.70
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.55
|1358927
|25.14
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.53
|30960
|24.39
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.51
|347773
|23.45
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.51
|397845
|23.07
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.50
|244540
|22.78
|Equity
|JK Paper
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.49
|717637
|22.41
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.48
|132346
|21.74
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.47
|3102807
|21.37
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.47
|392316
|21.23
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|181730
|20.79
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|72731
|19.07
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|95089
|19.01
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.41
|128914
|18.87
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.41
|971876
|18.73
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.40
|441304
|18.29
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.40
|514799
|18.22
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.39
|116235
|17.91
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|149867
|17.39
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.38
|299085
|17.30
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.37
|86057
|17.05
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.37
|147763
|16.95
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|0.36
|36144
|16.53
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.36
|155678
|16.23
|Equity
|Mahindra Holiday
|Leisure Services
|0.34
|542724
|15.46
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.34
|250414
|15.40
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.32
|337694
|14.38
|Equity
|Indo Count Inds.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.31
|556556
|14.13
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.31
|242341
|14.09
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|0.28
|204489
|12.92
|Equity
|Raymond Lifestyl
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.28
|120301
|12.59
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.28
|64615
|12.55
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|537666
|11.96
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.26
|429345
|11.95
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.26
|47480
|11.87
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.23
|44829
|10.71
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.23
|228412
|10.55
|Equity
|GHCL
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.21
|156979
|9.65
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.20
|142967
|9.09
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.19
|67867
|8.78
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.17
|114209
|7.78
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.15
|32994
|6.82
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|0.14
|47000
|6.59
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.05
|11385
|2.07
|Equity
|Information Tech
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|47791
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.84
|12500
|129.46
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.21
|10000
|100.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.69
|7500
|77.16
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.13
|5000
|51.53
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.12
|5000
|51.04
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.11
|5000
|50.76
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.11
|5000
|50.64
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.11
|5000
|50.48
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.10
|5000
|50.35
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|0.64
|30
|29.19
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|25.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|2500
|25.42
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.56
|250
|25.36
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.55
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.55
|250
|24.93
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|24.60
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|0.46
|30
|21.22
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.35
|212500
|15.82
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.33
|1500
|15.12
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|9.29
|4075000000
|424.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|6.43
|2800000000
|293.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.75
|1650000000
|171.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|3.41
|1470000000
|155.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.94
|1300000000
|134.23
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.24
|1000000000
|102.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.22
|1000000000
|101.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.73
|750000000
|78.94
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|1.13
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|1.13
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2043
|-/-
|1.11
|500000000
|50.50
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|1.10
|500000000
|50.42
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2035
|-/-
|1.01
|450000000
|46.13
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.74
|329510000
|33.83
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2034
|-/-
|0.56
|250000000
|25.67
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2040
|-/-
|0.55
|250000000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2045
|-/-
|0.55
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2039
|-/-
|0.46
|208660000
|21.11
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2040
|-/-
|0.04
|19590000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.00
|650000
|0.06
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|0.55
|58905
|25.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 50 ETF
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|5.11
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.11
|810000
|4.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.10
|1765000
|4.46
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|5.00
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.77
|0
|80.68
