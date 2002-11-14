iifl-logo
UTI Retirement Fund Regular

UTI Retirement Fund Regular

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Retirement Fund Regular

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

26-Dec-1994

Fund Manager

Sunil Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4424.75

UTI Retirement Fund Regular - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  47.7744

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Retirement Fund Regular- NAV Chart

UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
3.64
-0.94
-1.66
9.44
11.37
16.54
10.06
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Retirement Fund Regular- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
B P C L4,29,345
UPL1,42,967

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
GAIL (India)1,65,168

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.75935301170.99
EquityICICI BankBanks3.111054376142.16
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.7751387080.71
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.74193593379.32
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.23121125856.12
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.1123247250.47
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.97132681344.35
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.9232888941.93
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.90141160440.98
EquityO N G COil0.89165179740.69
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.8323806437.91
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.837406937.88
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.7810229835.72
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.7720235135.07
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.773035234.97
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.7012023632.05
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.6344043228.89
EquityWiproIT - Software0.62107634728.22
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.6040077227.48
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.5639548725.70
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.55135892725.14
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.533096024.39
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.5134777323.45
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.5139784523.07
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.5024454022.78
EquityJK PaperPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.4971763722.41
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.4813234621.74
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.47310280721.37
EquityIndian BankBanks0.4739231621.23
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4618173020.79
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.427273119.07
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.429508919.01
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.4112891418.87
EquityFederal BankBanks0.4197187618.73
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.4044130418.29
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.4051479918.22
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3911623517.91
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3814986717.39
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.3829908517.30
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.378605717.05
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.3714776316.95
EquitySundaram FinanceFinance0.363614416.53
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.3615567816.23
EquityMahindra HolidayLeisure Services0.3454272415.46
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.3425041415.40
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.3233769414.38
EquityIndo Count Inds.Textiles & Apparels0.3155655614.13
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.3124234114.09
EquityTips MusicEntertainment0.2820448912.92
EquityRaymond LifestylTextiles & Apparels0.2812030112.59
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.286461512.55
EquityMarksans PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2653766611.96
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.2642934511.95
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.264748011.87
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.234482910.71
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products0.2322841210.55
EquityGHCLChemicals & Petrochemicals0.211569799.65
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.201429679.09
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.19678678.78
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels0.171142097.78
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.15329946.82
EquityRaymondRealty0.14470006.59
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.05113852.07
EquityInformation TechUNCLASSIFIED0.00477910.00
Debt Investments
NCDHDFC Bank-/-2.8412500129.46
NCDS I D B I-/-2.2110000100.77
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.69750077.16
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.13500051.53
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.12500051.04
NCDI R F C-/-1.11500050.76
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.11500050.64
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.11500050.48
NCDI R F C-/-1.10500050.35
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3-/-0.643029.19
NCDI R F C-/-0.57250025.81
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.56250025.42
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5625025.36
NCDI R F C-/-0.55250025.29
NCDUnion Bank (I)-/-0.5525024.93
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.5425024.60
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI-/-0.463021.22
NCDPiramal Finance.-/-0.3521250015.82
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.33150015.12
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-9.294075000000424.14
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-6.432800000000293.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.751650000000171.31
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-3.411470000000155.66
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.941300000000134.23
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-2.241000000000102.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.221000000000101.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.7375000000078.94
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2038-/-1.1350000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2037-/-1.1350000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2043-/-1.1150000000050.50
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2037-/-1.1050000000050.42
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2035-/-1.0145000000046.13
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.7432951000033.83
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2034-/-0.5625000000025.67
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2040-/-0.5525000000025.31
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2045-/-0.5525000000025.21
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2039-/-0.4620866000021.11
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2040-/-0.04195900001.99
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.006500000.06
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-0.555890525.04
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 50 ETF-/-0.112000005.11
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.118100004.91
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.1017650004.46
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.1105.00
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.32
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.77080.68

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sunil Patil
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

