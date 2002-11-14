UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Aug-2007
Fund Manager
: Sudhir Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2446.08
UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.1314
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
1.49
2.57
4.14
8.26
6.76
7.59
6.68
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
UTI Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.92
|1750
|177.54
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.89
|17500
|176.67
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.89
|17500
|176.66
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|6.88
|17500
|176.53
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.86
|17500
|175.95
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.95
|7500
|75.65
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|2.94
|750
|75.47
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.74
|7000
|70.40
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.35
|6000
|60.37
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.02
|500
|51.91
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.98
|5000
|50.74
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.97
|5000
|50.46
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.96
|5000
|50.40
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.96
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.96
|5000
|50.34
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|1.96
|5000
|50.32
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.76
|4500
|45.11
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.57
|4000
|40.16
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|1.14
|30
|29.19
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.00
|2500
|25.70
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.99
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|25.21
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|25.21
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.98
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.97
|2500
|25.01
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|0.83
|30
|21.22
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|0.54
|15
|13.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|100
|10.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|10
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.82
|4000000000
|405.89
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|1.79
|450000000
|45.94
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|0.00
|93000
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.65
|1000000000
|93.57
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.08
|0
|104.75
