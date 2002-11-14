UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2023
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.41
UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7073
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed or switched out on or befor completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units.
UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.86
2.89
9.47
6.33
22.44
-
-
13.04
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Silver Exchange Traded Fund
|-/-
|98.41
|5081551
|50.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|0.81
