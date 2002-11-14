iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Silver

Launch Date

10-Apr-2023

Fund Manager

Sharwan Kumar Goyal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

44.41

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.7073

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed or switched out on or befor completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 15 days from the date of allotment of units.

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.86
2.89
9.47
6.33
22.44
-
-
13.04
Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Silver Exchange Traded Fund-/-98.41508155150.12
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.5900.81

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.