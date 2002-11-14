iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

15-Sep-2014

Fund Manager

Anurag Mittal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3384.64

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1405.9165

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - for investments made on or after Oct 01, 2012.

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.36
0.93
2.08
3.96
7.92
6.99
6.65
6.33
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
22-Mar-202240

UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

20000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDBajaj Housing-/-3.191000100.39
NCDS I D B I-/-2.5480079.93
NCDS I D B I-/-2.3875074.90
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.3875074.78
NCDS I D B I-/-1.5950050.03
NCDShriram Finance-/-1.59500050.03
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-1.5950049.99
NCDAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-1.5950049.97
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.5950049.95
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.5950049.93
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-1.5950049.92
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-1.5950049.92
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.5850049.69
NCDShriram Finance-/-0.96300030.17
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.9630030.05
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.80250025.12
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.80250025.10
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.80250025.08
NCDMotilal Finvest-/-0.80250025.06
NCDNirma-/-0.80250025.03
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.8025025.01
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-0.8025025.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.8025025.00
NCDTitan Company-/-0.80250025.00
NCDL&T Metro Rail-/-0.7925024.95
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.7925024.95
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.7925024.94
NCDNIIF Infra. Fin.-/-0.7925024.93
NCDA B Real Estate-/-0.77240024.04
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.7022021.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6420020.02
NCDTata Projects-/-0.6420019.99
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.6119000019.04
NCDA B Renewables-/-0.48150015.09
NCDVedanta-/-0.48150015.07
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.4313500013.53
NCDShriram Finance-/-0.32100010.05
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3233510.02
NCDTata Motors-/-0.09302.98
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.11100000000097.69
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.09100000000097.06
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.08100000000096.90
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-3.04100000000095.52
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-2.3175000000072.45
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-2.2775000000071.19
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.2575000000070.69
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.2375000000070.06
Commercial PaperPhoenix ARC-/-1.5850000000049.51
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.5750000000049.37
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.5750000000049.32
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5750000000049.20
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.5550000000048.72
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.5450000000048.43
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5450000000048.35
Commercial PaperTata Tele. Mah.-/-1.5450000000048.33
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.5250000000047.91
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.5250000000047.86
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.5250000000047.70
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.5250000000047.69
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5250000000047.69
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.5150000000047.56
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.5150000000047.56
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.5050000000047.11
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.4950000000046.87
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.4950000000046.83
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.4950000000046.77
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-1.4850000000046.46
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth.-/-1.4650000000045.99
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.7825000000024.63
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.7825000000024.48
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.7525000000023.57
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.7425000000023.32
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0300.84
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.77024.06

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Anurag Mittal
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.