UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2013
Fund Manager
: Anurag Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3384.64
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1610.6186
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - for investments made on or after Oct 01, 2012.
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend- NAV Chart
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
0.88
1.93
3.65
7.27
6.4
6.06
6.81
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend- Latest Dividends
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund Flexi Dividend- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.19
|1000
|100.39
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.54
|800
|79.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.38
|750
|74.90
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.38
|750
|74.78
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|50.03
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.59
|5000
|50.03
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.99
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.97
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.93
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.92
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|49.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.58
|500
|49.69
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|3000
|30.17
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.96
|300
|30.05
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.12
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|25.01
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|25.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|25.00
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|24.95
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|24.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|NIIF Infra. Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|24.93
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.77
|2400
|24.04
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.70
|220
|21.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.64
|200
|20.02
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.64
|200
|19.99
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.61
|190000
|19.04
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|0.48
|1500
|15.09
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.48
|1500
|15.07
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.43
|135000
|13.53
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.32
|1000
|10.05
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.32
|335
|10.02
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|0.09
|30
|2.98
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.11
|1000000000
|97.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.09
|1000000000
|97.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.08
|1000000000
|96.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|3.04
|1000000000
|95.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|2.31
|750000000
|72.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|2.27
|750000000
|71.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.25
|750000000
|70.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|750000000
|70.06
|Commercial Paper
|Phoenix ARC
|-/-
|1.58
|500000000
|49.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.57
|500000000
|49.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.57
|500000000
|49.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.57
|500000000
|49.20
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.55
|500000000
|48.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|500000000
|48.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|500000000
|48.35
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|1.54
|500000000
|48.33
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.52
|500000000
|47.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.52
|500000000
|47.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.52
|500000000
|47.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.52
|500000000
|47.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.52
|500000000
|47.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|500000000
|47.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|500000000
|47.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|500000000
|47.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|500000000
|46.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.49
|500000000
|46.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|500000000
|46.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|1.48
|500000000
|46.46
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|1.46
|500000000
|45.99
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.78
|250000000
|24.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|250000000
|24.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|250000000
|23.57
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.74
|250000000
|23.32
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.77
|0
|24.06
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement