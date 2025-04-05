UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 25-Nov-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 1038.2719
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - for investments made on or after Oct 01, 2012.
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H- NAV Chart
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.01
|1000
|100.14
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.25
|750
|74.72
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.24
|750
|74.62
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.50
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.50
|500
|49.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.50
|500
|49.94
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|1.50
|500
|49.91
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|IND AA+
|1.50
|500
|49.86
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|IND AA+
|1.50
|500
|49.85
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.50
|500
|49.82
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.49
|500
|49.56
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.90
|300
|30.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.90
|300
|29.90
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.75
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.96
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.95
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.90
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.88
|NCD
|NIIF Infra. Fin.
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.84
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.72
|2400
|23.97
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.66
|220
|21.94
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.60
|200
|20.00
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.60
|200
|19.95
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.57
|190000
|19.00
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|0.45
|1500
|15.00
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.45
|1500
|14.99
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.40
|135000
|13.46
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.30
|1000
|10.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.30
|335
|9.99
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|0.09
|30
|2.97
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.93
|1000000000
|97.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.90
|1000000000
|96.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|1000000000
|94.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.25
|750000000
|74.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|2.17
|750000000
|72.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|2.13
|750000000
|70.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.11
|750000000
|70.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|500000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|Phoenix ARC
|-/-
|1.48
|500000000
|49.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|500000000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.47
|500000000
|48.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.46
|500000000
|48.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|500000000
|48.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|500000000
|48.09
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|1.44
|500000000
|48.06
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.43
|500000000
|47.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|500000000
|47.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.42
|500000000
|47.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|500000000
|47.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|500000000
|47.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|500000000
|47.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|500000000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|500000000
|46.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|500000000
|46.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.40
|500000000
|46.49
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.74
|250000000
|24.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|250000000
|24.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|250000000
|23.42
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.70
|250000000
|23.15
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|14.42
|0
|479.76
