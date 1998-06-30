UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Oct-1971
Fund Manager
: Sunil Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5193.89
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 40.2984
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: IF withdrawn prematurely - 2% on or after maturity - NIL.
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan- NAV Chart
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.05
3.24
-0.95
-0.75
10.49
7.3
12.87
10.35
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan- Latest Dividends
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 15000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.61
|1035050
|139.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.58
|154569
|138.27
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.57
|753747
|137.80
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|414718
|90.04
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.48
|194102
|79.25
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.43
|106927
|76.78
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.43
|3805829
|76.76
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.30
|155109
|69.66
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.27
|433790
|68.13
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.24
|81686
|66.24
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.15
|115140
|61.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.05
|42590
|56.13
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.00
|174736
|53.52
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.98
|45700
|52.65
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.98
|302641
|52.45
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.92
|89394
|49.28
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|270813
|35.05
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.61
|61467
|32.87
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.60
|10598
|32.32
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.57
|115724
|30.35
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.56
|133046
|29.87
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.55
|118874
|29.46
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.48
|110542
|25.87
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.48
|114330
|25.73
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.47
|165876
|25.36
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.46
|71745
|24.59
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|47070
|24.23
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.45
|451050
|24.11
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|481830
|24.10
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|70810
|22.85
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.42
|341707
|22.70
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.42
|347954
|22.67
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|0.42
|107198
|22.34
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|156578
|22.19
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.41
|76623
|21.83
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.41
|64549
|21.79
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.40
|37236
|21.50
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.39
|4943
|21.10
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|136651
|20.52
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.38
|3900868
|20.32
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.36
|166869
|19.20
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|100284
|17.01
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.31
|79490
|16.44
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.30
|5625
|16.25
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.29
|214703
|15.59
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.19
|62940
|10.02
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.18
|133517
|9.47
|Equity
|Rossari Biotech
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|143597
|8.68
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.15
|40847
|8.03
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|0.09
|120100
|4.88
|Equity
|Omega Labs
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Eastern Medikit
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|320000
|0.00
|Equity
|Mahendra Petroch
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|398900
|0.00
|Equity
|Marwar Hotels
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|4288500
|0.00
|Equity
|Serene Inds.
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|600000
|0.00
|Equity
|Oriqua
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|200000
|0.00
|Equity
|Modern Denim
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|425000
|0.00
|Equity
|Dhar Textile
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|340991
|0.00
|Equity
|Aruna Mills
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|685
|0.00
|Equity
|Jaipur Syntex
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Euro Cotspin
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|922500
|0.00
|Equity
|Poysha Indl. Co.
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|37
|0.00
|Equity
|I L F S
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|1051111
|0.00
|Equity
|Dhar Cements
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Raipur Mfg. Co.
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|1900
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.32
|12000
|124.28
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.93
|10000
|103.25
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|10000
|100.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.44
|7500
|77.16
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.43
|7500
|76.56
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.23
|6500
|65.83
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|51.53
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.93
|5000
|50.48
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.93
|5000
|50.35
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|0.68
|38
|36.97
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|2500
|25.42
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.46
|25
|24.86
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|250
|24.60
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|0.42
|24
|22.37
|NCD
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.41
|294500
|21.93
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|20.16
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|0.17
|13
|9.19
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|4.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.06
|32
|3.23
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|25
|2.56
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.04
|20
|2.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.04
|20
|1.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.02
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|1000
|0.00
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|750
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|10.55
|5425000000
|564.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|4.88
|2465000000
|261.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.60
|2350000000
|246.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.88
|2000000000
|207.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.99
|1550000000
|160.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.39
|1250000000
|127.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.37
|1250000000
|126.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.77
|900000000
|94.72
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|1.40
|750000000
|75.07
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|0.96
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|0.96
|500000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2034
|-/-
|0.96
|500000000
|51.35
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2043
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|50.50
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2037
|-/-
|0.93
|500000000
|50.42
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.63
|329510000
|33.83
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2035
|-/-
|0.57
|300000000
|30.75
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2040
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2039
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|25.29
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2045
|-/-
|0.47
|250000000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2040
|-/-
|0.04
|19590000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.00
|160000
|0.01
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)
|-/-
|0.37
|47124
|20.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.11
|2270000
|5.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|0.10
|910000
|5.52
|Indian Mutual Funds
|UTI-Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund
|-/-
|0.04
|420590
|2.24
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.44
|0
|76.87
