Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Value Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Vetri Subramaniam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8944.59

UTI Value Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  168.9948

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Value Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Value Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.38
4.75
-5.87
-10.56
12.75
16.52
29.06
14.43
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

UTI Value Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Value Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
P I Industries2,20,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coromandel Inter5,96,932
Shree Cement30,000
Bharti Airtel PP2,98,827
Whirlpool India2,44,768

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.865100000932.38
EquityICICI BankBanks6.274400000593.27
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.902950000463.34
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.032197804380.96
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.021750000379.96
EquityAxis BankBanks3.793250000358.15
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.102300000293.27
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.063750000289.31
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.551700000241.10
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.54900000239.92
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.082875000196.20
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.981300000187.48
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.804800000169.89
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.78315000168.45
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.755700000165.49
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.72650000162.51
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.681000000159.25
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.65900000156.12
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.643900000155.29
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.61850000152.39
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.575256313148.75
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products1.49775000141.17
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.47848665139.46
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.42170000133.94
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.392600000131.69
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.33175000125.67
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.31804125123.91
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.311900000123.47
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.261700000118.71
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services1.211224085114.04
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services1.183773869111.12
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.153600000108.47
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.141904046107.45
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.121000000106.32
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets1.121667580106.17
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.116800000104.88
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.1015100000104.02
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing1.084000000102.50
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.082500000102.43
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.08720193102.07
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.06725000100.55
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.063600000100.24
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.04750000098.22
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.95155639690.25
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.95280000089.54
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.8897000083.31
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.87324098282.06
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.8689559981.72
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.8551654680.81
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.8524034380.55
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.8022000075.42
EquitySymphonyConsumer Durables0.7260366967.68
EquityJK PaperPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.63189351759.14
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.60249045556.50
EquityRaymond LifestylTextiles & Apparels0.4338949640.76
WarrantsBeta NaphtholChemicals & Petrochemicals1.051000000.00
EquityElbee ServicesUNCLASSIFIED0.00700000.00
EquityJMP CastingsUNCLASSIFIED0.002000000.00
EquityGPI TextilesUNCLASSIFIED0.00584520.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.2725000000025.52
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0101.08
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.43040.65

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Vetri Subramaniam
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

