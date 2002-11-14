UTI Value Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Value Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Jun-2005
Fund Manager
: Vetri Subramaniam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8944.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Value Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Value Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Value Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.39
4.69
-6.03
-10.87
11.97
15.69
28.15
14.86
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI Value Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Value Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|5100000
|932.38
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.27
|4400000
|593.27
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.90
|2950000
|463.34
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.03
|2197804
|380.96
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.02
|1750000
|379.96
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.79
|3250000
|358.15
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.10
|2300000
|293.27
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.06
|3750000
|289.31
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.55
|1700000
|241.10
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.54
|900000
|239.92
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.08
|2875000
|196.20
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.98
|1300000
|187.48
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.80
|4800000
|169.89
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.78
|315000
|168.45
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.75
|5700000
|165.49
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.72
|650000
|162.51
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.68
|1000000
|159.25
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.65
|900000
|156.12
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.64
|3900000
|155.29
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.61
|850000
|152.39
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.57
|5256313
|148.75
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.49
|775000
|141.17
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.47
|848665
|139.46
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.42
|170000
|133.94
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.39
|2600000
|131.69
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.33
|175000
|125.67
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.31
|804125
|123.91
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.31
|1900000
|123.47
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.26
|1700000
|118.71
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.21
|1224085
|114.04
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|1.18
|3773869
|111.12
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.15
|3600000
|108.47
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.14
|1904046
|107.45
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.12
|1000000
|106.32
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.12
|1667580
|106.17
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.11
|6800000
|104.88
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.10
|15100000
|104.02
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.08
|4000000
|102.50
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.08
|2500000
|102.43
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|720193
|102.07
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.06
|725000
|100.55
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.06
|3600000
|100.24
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.04
|7500000
|98.22
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.95
|1556396
|90.25
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.95
|2800000
|89.54
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.88
|970000
|83.31
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.87
|3240982
|82.06
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.86
|895599
|81.72
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.85
|516546
|80.81
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|240343
|80.55
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.80
|220000
|75.42
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.72
|603669
|67.68
|Equity
|JK Paper
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.63
|1893517
|59.14
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|2490455
|56.50
|Equity
|Raymond Lifestyl
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.43
|389496
|40.76
|Warrants
|Beta Naphthol
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.05
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Elbee Services
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|70000
|0.00
|Equity
|JMP Castings
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|200000
|0.00
|Equity
|GPI Textiles
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|58452
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.27
|250000000
|25.52
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|1.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|40.65
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement