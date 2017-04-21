WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Balanced
Launch Date
: 25-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.182
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 0.25% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 7 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 7 days from the date of allotment a
WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.82
|Category Avg
-0.01
3.2
-1.69
-1.73
8.42
10.67
15.75
10.48
|Category Best
0.37
4.4
0.15
-0.49
10.59
14.13
20.42
15.91
|Category Worst
-0.41
2.46
-3.49
-3.5
6.32
8.42
12.93
1.73
WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Equity Savings Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
