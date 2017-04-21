WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Piyush Baranwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 347.16
WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.5949
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.73
1.78
3.53
7.11
6.68
5.39
5.59
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
WhiteOak Capital Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 2000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 2000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.63
|250
|24.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|7.90
|3000000
|29.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|6.63
|500
|24.96
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|6.59
|500
|24.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.56
|500
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|6.54
|500
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.53
|500
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.53
|500
|24.55
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.52
|500
|24.54
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|6.04
|460
|22.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|5.88
|450
|22.12
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|5.55
|420
|20.86
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|4.72
|360
|17.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.95
|1500000
|14.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.65
|1000000
|9.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.62
|1000000
|9.84
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.86
|140
|6.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.57
|120
|5.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.61
|0
|13.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.90
|0
|3.38
