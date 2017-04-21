WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 24-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Piyush Baranwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 372.12
WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1007.4474
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.89
2.04
3.91
7.82
6.83
5.72
5.81
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F- Latest Dividends
WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 2000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 2000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.40
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.36
|250
|24.78
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.32
|250
|24.62
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.89
|230
|22.95
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|5.38
|210
|20.94
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|5.12
|200
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|4.61
|180
|17.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.37
|170
|17.01
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.85
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.28
|50
|4.98
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.11
|500
|23.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.01
|500
|23.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.81
|380
|18.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.71
|380
|18.33
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.64
|380
|18.06
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|4.62
|360
|17.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.76
|1500000
|14.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.90
|230
|11.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.51
|1000000
|9.77
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.77
|140
|6.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.28
|500000
|4.99
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.02
|80
|3.97
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.51
|40
|1.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.46
|0
|13.48
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|8.15
