iifl-logo
iifl-logo

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W

AMC

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

24-May-2019

Fund Manager

Piyush Baranwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

372.12

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1004.4829

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W- NAV Chart

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.04
0.59
1.7
3.53
7.53
6.7
5.64
5.73
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.195050950

WhiteOak Capital Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

2000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

2000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-6.4025024.94
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-6.3625024.78
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-6.3225024.62
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-5.8923022.95
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-5.3821020.94
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-5.1220019.95
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-4.6118017.94
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-4.3717017.01
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-3.85150015.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.28504.98
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-6.1150023.78
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-6.0150023.40
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-4.8138018.72
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-4.7138018.33
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-4.6438018.06
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-4.6236017.99
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.76150000014.63
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.9023011.30
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.5110000009.77
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.771406.90
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.285000004.99
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-1.02803.97
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.51401.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.46013.48
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.0908.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
21-Apr-2017
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
15,325.80
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajith Punnakkal-Truste, Mr.Nagesh Dinkar Pinge-Tr, Mr.Sharadchandra Damodar, Ms.Rekha Bagry-Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Aashish p Somaiyaa
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Aashish P Somaiyaa, Mr.Amit Bhatia, Mr.Bhalchandra Y.Joshi, Mr.Praveena Kala
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr Prannav Shah, Sampada Mohite
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Piyush Baranwal
Auditors:
M/s B S R & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. B4, 6th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-400025
Contact Nos:
022 69187607
Fax:
022-40827609
Email:
Clientservice@whiteoakamc.com
Website:
http://mf.whiteoakamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.