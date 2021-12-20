Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G
AMC
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 25-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Shyam Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 37.77
Invest wise with Expert advice
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0226
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- NAV Chart
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.98
6.6
16.79
-
-
-
-
19.23
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Zerodha Gold ETF
|-/-
|100.60
|28083087
|37.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.95
|0
|0.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.55
|0
|-0.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement