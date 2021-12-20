iifl-logo
Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Zerodha Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G

AMC

Zerodha Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Gold

Launch Date

25-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Shyam Agarwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

37.77

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.0226

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- NAV Chart

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.98
6.6
16.79
-
-
-
-
19.23
Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Zerodha Gold ETF FoF Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsZerodha Gold ETF-/-100.602808308737.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.9500.35
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.550-0.58

Key information

Fund House:
Zerodha Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,849.36
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Bhuvanesh R, Tushar Maharajan, Nithya Easwara
Compliance Officer/s:
Chandra Bhushan Singh
Investor Service Officer/s:
Anand Jasrapuria
Fund Manager/s:
Shyam Agarwal
Auditors:
Walkar Chandiok & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
IndiQube Penta, New No.51(Old No.14) Richmond Road, Bangalore - 560025
Contact Nos:
080 69601101
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@zerodhafundhouse.com
Website:
www.zerodhafundhouse.com

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
