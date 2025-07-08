Paraan Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in providing marketing services in India. The company is based in Vadodra, India.Paraan Ltd was incorporated on 15th April 1972 in order to market and distribute and also to develop markets and promote goods of various manufacturers. Later company started marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products liquors, insecticides, pesticides, packaging materials, and sugar
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.