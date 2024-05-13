To,

The Members of Avon Mercantile Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of Avon Mercantile Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of cash flow for the year ended and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion on these matters. We have no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 NA NA

Other Information Board of Directors Report

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its Board Report which comprises various information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance/conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal Financial control systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘1 a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) the company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) the company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks. The company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration was paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

For GUPTA GARG & AGRAWAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 505762C

Sd/- AMIT KUMAR JAIN PARTNER Membership No. 509349 UDIN : 24509349BKCQDL7966

Place: Noida Date: 13.05.2024

ANNEXURE “1” REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

The comments are in seriatim of the order:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment. (B) The company does not have intangible assets; hence the clause is not applicable

(b) As per the information given by the management, the physical verification of Property Plant & Equipment was carried out at the end of the financial year. No discrepancy on such verification noticed by the management and reported to us.

(c) As per books of accounts verified by us and according to the information and explanations given by the management the company does not have immovable properties and as such the sub clause is not applicable.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property Plant & Equipment during the year under consideration (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at 31.03.2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have inventory; as such the clause is not applicable.

(b) During the year under consideration, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of times during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; as such the clause is not applicable.

(iii) During the year the company has made investments in a company and granted unsecured loans to companies and other entities, during the year, in respect of which: (a) The companys principal business is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the order is not applicable:- (b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of loan granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of the principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipts of the principal amount and the interest are generally regular. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is overdue in these respect. (e) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit. The Company being a non-banking financial company, nothing contains in section 186, except sub section (1), is applicable to it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such the clause is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as per information and explanations given to us by the management, the central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable was in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; (b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute;

(viii) During the year under consideration, the company has neither surrendered any non recorded transaction nor disclosed as income in tax assessment under the Income Tax Act.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long term purposes by the company;

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies Accordingly, and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(x) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments and term loans hence; there are no comments in this regard.

(b) During the year under consideration, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or convertible debenture and as such the clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed and reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule-2014 and as such the clause is not applicable.

(c) During the year under consideration, no whistle-blower complaint has been received and as such the question of its consideration by the auditors does not arises.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and as such the sub clauses (a) (b) (c) are not applicable;

(xiii) The transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 on the Companies Act 2013 and full disclosure has been made in financial statement;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) As per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) The company is duly registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Reporting under clause 3(xiv)(b) of the order is not applicable. (b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (c ) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) During the year under consideration, the company has not incurred any cash losses as compared to cash losses of Rs. 28,623.70 thousand in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, however there is rotation of auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; and

(xx) Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For GUPTA GARG & AGRAWAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 505762C

Sd/- AMIT KUMAR JAIN PARTNER Membership No. 509349 UDIN : 24509349BKCQDL7966

Place: Noida Date: 13.05.2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AVON MERCANTILE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

To the members of Avon Mercantile Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Avon Mercantile Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For GUPTA GARG & AGRAWAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 505762C

(AMIT KUMAR JAIN) PARTNER Membership No. 509349 UDIN : 24509349BKCQDL7966