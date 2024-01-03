Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR AND
INDUSTRIES LIMITED as at 30th September, 2009, and the related Profit and
Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date
annexed thereto, which we have signed under reference to this report. These
Financial Statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
1. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An Audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in financial
statements. An Audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO,
2003), (as amended) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of
Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act,1956, we annex hereto a Statement on
the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said Order.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 2
above, we report that:-
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books;
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by the report are in agreement with the books of account of the
Company;
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section
211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956, to the extent applicable;
(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the
Directors, as on 30th September, 2009 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 30th
September, 2009, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Clause (g)
of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the notes
thereon, give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the
Company as at 30th September, 2009;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
(c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For and on behalf of
DALAL & SHAH
Chartered Accountants
SHISHIR DALAL
Partner
Place : Mumbai, Membership No. 37310
Date : December 15, 2009.
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 OF OUR AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON
THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2009 OF BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN
SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED:
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of
information and explanations given to us, we state that:-
i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. Additions and
deductions made during the period as per Companys practice, will be
entered in the said records during the current period. As explained to us,
there is a regular programme of physical verification, which is reasonable,
having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of fixed assets. As
explained to us there were no material discrepancies noticed on such
verification during the year;
As per the information and explanation given to us on our enquiries the
disposal of assets during the year were not substantial so as to have an
impact on the operations of the Company, or affect its going concern;
ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified
by the management at reasonable intervals during the period and/or at the
close of the year;
(b) As explained to us, the procedures of physical verification of the
inventory followed by the management are, in our opinion, reasonable and
adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its
business;
(c) According to the inventory records produced to us for our verification,
we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records of its
inventory. Further, discrepancies noticed on physical verification of
inventories, if any, referred to above, as compared to book records, though
not material, have been properly dealt with in the books of account;
iii) The Company has obtained loans on current account from its Holding
Company, the rate of interest and terms and conditions whereof are not
prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Apart from it, the
Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured,
to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained
under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956;
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are generally adequate internal control system commensurate
with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods. There
was no sale of services during the year. During the course of our audit, no
major weaknesses in internal control system had come to our notice;
v) On the basis of the audit procedures applied by us, and according to the
information and explanations given to us on our enquiries on this behalf
and the records produced to us for our verification, there contracts or
arrangements that need to be entered into the register required to be
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered;
vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year;
vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for
maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 in respect of Companys products to which the said rules are made
applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts
and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a
detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they
are accurate.
ix) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company has been
generally regular in depositing with statutory authorities, undisputed
statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection
Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service
tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues
applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to
us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax,
wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were
outstanding, at the year end for a period of more than six months from the
date they became payable.
(b) On the basis of our examination of the documents and records of the
Company and the information and explanations given to us upon our inquiries
in this regard, there were no disputed amounts payable in respect of
Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth-tax, Service tax, Customs Duty and Excise
Duty/cess and not deposited with the appropriate authorities other than
those stated hereunder:
STATUTE FORUMS BEFORE WHOM PENDING TOTAL
Commissioner Tribunal High Court Supreme
Appeals Court
Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs.
1. Excise Duty 77,57,038 - - - 77,57,038
x) The Company did not incur any cash loss during the year, though it had
incurred cash loss in the immediately previous accounting year. As at the
end of the financial year, its accumulated losses were not in excess of the
fifty percent of its net worth.
xi) Based on the information and explanations given by the management, we
are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues
to financial institutions and banks.
xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities;
xiii) All investments held by the Company at the close of the period are
held in its own name.
xiv) The Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions.
xv) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management
the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were
obtained.
xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.
xvii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under section
301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
xviii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has not issued any secured debentures during the
period covered by our report. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xix) of
the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable.
xix) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
xx) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of
such case by the management.
In view of the nature of activities carried on by the Company clause no.
(xiii) of CARO, 2003 is not applicable to the Company.
For and on behalf of
DALAL & SHAH
Chartered Accountants
SHISHIR DALAL
Partner
Place : Mumbai, Membership No. 37310
Date : December 15, 2009