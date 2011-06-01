Balaji Distilleries Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
BALAJI DISTILLERIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
BALAJI DISTILLERIES LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Balaji Distilleries Ltd as at
March 31, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement of
the Company for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
1) We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. These standards require that weplan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statements presentation.We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by
the Central Government in terms of section 227(4A) of the Companies Act,
1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5o f the said Order.
3) Though the Company has been declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking,
referred to BIFR and has negative networth, in view of settlement of most
of the term liabilities successfully through One Time Settlement (OTS) and
after considering improved operations and Companys business plans, the
companys accounts are prepared as a going concern.
4) Without qualifying our opinion, we draw your attention to Para number 13
of Schedule U to the Balance Sheet. In distillery division, company has
changed to weighted average method for valuing raw materials, packing
materials and stores and spares as against FIFO method followed last year.
Given the magnitude of the transactions, Management is unable to quantify
the impact dueto change in accounting policy.
5) Further to our comments in paragraphs 2 to 4 above, we report that:
a) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this Report are in compliance with the accounting
standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956.
e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors of
the Company as at 31st March 2010 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, in terms of clause (g) of subsection (1) of section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified
as on 31st March 2010 from being so appointed as Director of the Company;
f) The particulars required to be disclosed under clause 32 of the listing
agreement have not been disclosed;
6) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the
schedules and notes thereon, give the information required bythe
Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India:
i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2010;
ii. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
iii. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement,of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
For PKF SRIDHAR & SANTHANAM For P.A. REDDY & CO
Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 003990S Firm Registration No. 007368S
V. KOTHANDARAMAN P.ASHOK REDDY
Partner Partner
Membership No: 25973 Membership No: 23202
Place: Chennai
Date : July 31, 2010
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF BALAJI DISTILLERIES LIMITED
[referred to in Paragraph 3 of our report of even date].
Based on the information and explanation furnished to us and the books and
records examined by us in the normal course of our audit, we report that to
the best of our knowledge and belief:
i) In respect of Fixed Assets:
a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) During the year, the Fixed assets have been physically verified by the
management. No major discrepancies were noticed as a result of such
verification.
c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year are not substantial and
therefore do not affect the going concern status of the company.
ii. In respect of Inventories of finished goods, work in process, raw
materials and stores and spares:
a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during
the year and the frequency of such verification is reasonable.
b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material and the same have been properly dealt within
the books of account.
iii. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the
Company to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956:
a) During the year, the company has not granted or taken any loans to/from
any parties referred above.
iv. In respect of internal control procedures:
a) There are adequate Internal Control Systems commensurate with the size
of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventories, fixed assets and sale of goods and services. Further, on the
basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and
according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither
come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.
v. In respect of transactions that need to be entered into a register in
pursuance of section 301 of the Companies Act.
a) During the year, there are no contracts and / or arrangements that need
to be entered in to the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.
vi. In respect of public deposits:
a) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 1975 and therefore the provisions
of paragraph 4(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
vii. In respect of internal audit system:
a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
viii. In respect of cost records:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section
209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, for any of the products of the
Company and therefore the provisions of paragraph 4(viii) of the Order are
not applicable to the company.
ix. In respect of statutory dues,
a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed dues of
provident fund, Investor Education and protection fund, employees state
Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty,
Cess and other applicable Statutory dues with the appropriate authorities
during the year except undisputed sales tax of Rs. 4548.91 lakhs and
interest thereon of Rs. 6710.13 lakhs relating to the financial year 2003-
04 and interest on Sales Tax / VAT of Rs 1231.83 lakhs relating to other
financial years. In some cases, Sales Tax and Income Tax remittances of the
year have been made after small delays.
b) In respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service tax, Customs
duty, Excise duty and Cess, there are no undisputed amounts outstanding as
at March 31, 2010 for a period of more than six months from the date they
became payable except for undisputed sales tax and Value Added Tax of
Rs.4548.91 lakhs and interest thereon of Rs.7941.96 lakhs and short
deduction of Tax deducted at source of Rs. 6,76,239/-.
c) Dues relating to sales tax / excise duty / cess / Income tax / service
tax, which have not been deposited on account of disputes with the related
authorities, are stated in the table below:
Name of the Statute Period Amount Forum where the
[Rs. In dispute is pending
crores]
Sales Tax F.Y. 1996-97 4.38 High Court, Madras
Interest on Sales Tax F.Y. 1985-86 & 1986-87 12.52 High Court, Madras
(net of the amount
deposited on protest)
Income Tax A.Y. 2002-03 & 2004-05 3.02 Commissioner of
Income Tax
(Appeals)
State Excise Duty F.Y. 2000-01 to 1.63 High Court, Madras
2008-09
x) In respect of losses:
a) The accumulated losses of the company as at March 31, 2010 are in excess
of 50% of the networth. The company has not incurred cash loss during the
year ended on that date and in the immediately preceding year.
xi) In respect of repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and/or
debenture holders:
a) The Company has no outstanding dues to the financial institutions and
has repaid the dues with regard to debentures in accordance with one time
settlement. There is no default as at the balance sheet date as regards
repayment of dues to banks.
xii) In respect of loans on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities:
a) The company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 4 (xii) of the Order are not
applicable to the company.
xiii) In respect of applicability of any special statutes:
a) The company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.
Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xiii) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
xiv) In respect of dealing inshares, securities, debentures and other
investments:
a) The Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause
4[xiv] of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xv) In respect of guarantees by the Company for the loan taken by others
from banks or financial institutions:
a) The Company has not given any guarantee during the year and there are no
guarantees outstanding at the end of the year.
xvi) In respect of utilization of term loans:
a) The Company has not taken any fresh term loan during the year.
xvii) In respect of utilization of short term funds:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that the
Company has used funds raised on short term basis for long term investment.
xviii) In respect of preferential allotment of shares:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
period covered by our audit report, the Company has not made preferential
allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register
maintained under section 301of the Companies Act, 1956.
xix) In respect of issue of debentures:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not issued any debentures during the year nor are any debentures
outstanding at the end of the accounting year.
xx) In respect of public issues:
a) During the period covered by our audit report, the Company has not
raised any money by public issues. Hence the matters to be reported as per
paragraph 4(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xxi) In respect of frauds:
a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported
during the course of our audit.
For PKF SRIDHAR & SANTHANAM For P.A. REDDY & CO
Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 003990S Firm Registration No. 007368S
V. KOTHANDARAMAN P.ASHOK REDDY
Partner Partner
Membership No: 25973 Membership No: 23202
Place: Chennai
Date : July 31, 2010