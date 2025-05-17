|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2025
|13 May 2025
|Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended Marh 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2025
|30 Jan 2025
|BENTLEY COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 7th February 2025 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Board meeting for the consideration of Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|BENTLEY COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|AGM of the Company is to be held on September 30, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for considering matters related to Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BENTLEY COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Consideration and approval of Financial results for the Quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.