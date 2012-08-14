Benzo Petro International Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
BENZO PETRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Shareholders of
BENZO PETRO INTERNATIONAL LTD
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of BENZO PETRO INTERNATIONAL
LTD, as at 31st March 2012 and also the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We have conducted the audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. These Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of Companies Act, 1956,
and on the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and according to
the information and explanations given to us during the course of the
audit, we enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 & 5 the said order to the extent applicable.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph above,
we state that:
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
2. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept
by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
3. The Balance sheet and Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.
4. In our opinion, Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards
referred to in sub section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
so far as it applicable to the company except AS-15-Accounting for
retirement benefits in the financial statements of employers.
5. On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on
31st March, 2012 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2012 from
being appointed as director under clause (g) of Sub-Section (1) of Section
274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts subject to; as indicated in
notes to accounts regarding deferred tax liability, the company has not
provided for deferred tax liability during the year. Read together with the
accounting policies followed and notes thereon give information required by
the Companies Act 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India
a) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March 2012.
b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the year
ended on that date: and
c) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows of the Company for
the year ended on that date.
For Kiran Solanki & Associates
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Kiran Solanki
Proprietor
Membership No. 46465
FRN. 113102W
Place: Vadodara
Date : 14.08.2012
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
Statement referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of even date
to the Members of BenzoPetro International Limited for the year ended 31st
March 2012.
On the basis of such checks, as considered appropriate and in terms of the
information and explanations given to us, we state as under:
1) a) We have been informed by the management that the Company has
maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, including
quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) We have been informed by the management that all the fixed assets have
been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a
regular programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having
regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
c) As per the information and explanation given, the company has entered
into an MOU for sale of entire assets on slump sale basis during the last
financial year; however the transaction of sale of fixed assets was not
completed till the date of balance sheet and the date of audit. The company
has paid/provided interest on the advance given by party as per the clause
of MOU.
d) The company has entered into another MOU for sale of fixed assets on
slump sale basis with another company (hereinafter referred as purchasing
company) during the month of July 2012 against that the purchasing company
has agreed for issue of equity shares at premium subject to the
shareholders approval and due diligence by the purchasing company. The
disposals of assets thru this MOU will be substantial and would have an
impact on the company and affect its going concern.
2) a) As informed to us, the inventories have been physically verified
during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us the company is maintaining proper records of inventories. The
discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared
to book records were not material.
3) a) As per the information and explanation given to us and the records
produced to us for our verification, the company has not granted loans,
secured or unsecured, to any company, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the companies Act, 1956.
b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are internal control procedures commensurate with the size of
the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventories
and fixed assets and for the sale of goods. However the same needs to be
strengthened. During the course of our audit, we have observed few failures
to correct major weaknesses in internal controls.
5) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the Register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there were no transactions for the purchase of goods and of the sale
of goods, materials and services made in pursuance of contracts or
arrangements with parties and under the provision of Section 301 of the
Companies Act 1956 aggregating rupees five lacs in respect of any party
during the year.
6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and
consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the
provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975, do not apply.
7) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and the nature of its business.
8) We have been informed that, the Central Government has prescribed the
maintenance of cost records u/s 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for
the product of the Company. However the same was not produced for
verification.
9) a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax
(VAT), customs duty, service tax and any other material statutory dues
applicable to it.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
dues payable in respect of income-tax, sales tax (VAT), customs duty and
cess were outstanding at 31, March 2012 for a period of more than six
months from the date they became payable.
10) The accumulated losses of the company are more than fifty of its net
worth. The Company has incurred loss at the end of the financial year and
has incurred cash loss during the financial year ended March 31, 2012 and
earned profit in the preceding financial year ended March 31, 2011.
11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to, banks in
respect of interest and working capital installments interest on cash
credit facility.
12) According to information and explanations given to us and based on
records produced to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not
granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities.
13) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund, nidhi, mutual benefit
fund or a society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
14) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments. According the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
15) As informed to us the company has not given any guarantees for loans
taken by others from banks or financial institutions.
16) Based on information and explanation given to us by the management, in
our opinion, the company has not obtained any term loan during the
financial year.
17) The Company has raised funds on short term basis and invested for long
term investments during the year.
18) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during
the year.
19) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. Accordingly
the provision of clause 4(xix) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order
2003, are not applied to the Company.
20) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and
explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the
company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit for the
year ended March 31, 2012.
