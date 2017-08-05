To:

The Members of -

M/S. BOMBAY POTTRIES & TILES LTD.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/S. BOMBAY POTTRIES & TILES LTD ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s report including Annexures to Board Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

These Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resuiting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events

or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner-that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards from the matters com. unicated with those charge with governance, we dett nine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

i b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which

1 there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. As at the year end, there were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate -

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

e. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

f. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (iii) and (iv) above, contain any material misstatement.

g. No dividend has been declared during the year.

h. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors? Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we state that no remuneration has been paid to the directors of the Company

Annexure -"a" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Annexure referred to in Paragraph - 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements? section of our report of even date.)

1.1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

1.2. All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

1.3. The Title Deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the Company as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

1.4. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the orde. are not applicable to the Company.

1.5 No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Ben ami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988(45 of 1998) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

2. The Company does not have inventory and thus Clause 2 is not applicable in this case.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and thus Clause No. 3 is not applicable in this case.

4. The Company has not advanced any loan or made any investment or given any guarantee or security and thus Clause No.4 is not applicable to the Company.

5.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Thus Clause 5 is not applicable to the Company.

6. As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Company.

7. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory? dues, as applicable with the appropriate authority during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of the above statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Wealth Tax or Service Tax, Custom duty , Excise Duty, VAT which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the appropriate authorities.

( c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

8. The Company has not obtained any loan from any Financial Institution or Bank or Government or Debenture holders. Thus Clause 8 of the Order is not applicable.

9. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial Public Offer or further Public offer including debt instruments, and term loans. Accordingly Clause 9 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. During the year no report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. As auditor, wre did not receive any whistle blower complaint during the year.

11.The Company has not paid any managerial Remuneration nor provided for any Managerial remuneration. Thus Clause 11 is not applicable to the Company.

12.In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions of Clause 12 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has not entered in to any transactions with the related parties and thus Clause 13 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

14. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 14 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not entered in to any non cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 15 of the Order are not applicable to the Company .

16. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- 1A of the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of Clause 16 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17. There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, the auditor?s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the

company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the Balance Sheet as and- when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of the Balance Sheet.

19. There is no liability of the Company under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility.

20. The Company has not made any investments in a subsidiary company and therefore no consolidated financial statements are required to be prepared.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BOMBAY POTTERIES 8b TILES LIMITED.

(Annexure referred to in Paragraph - 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements? section of our report of even date.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance wdth the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting w?ere operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".