Champion Finsec Ltd Management Discussions

In order to avoid duplication between the Directors’ Report and Management Discussion and Analysis, We present below a composite summary of performance of the various businesses and functions of the Company.

OUTLOOK

The company is confident in spite of the possible recessionary conditions in the industry it will perform better in view of the strong fundamentals of the Indian companies and hope to improve its Turnover.

INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of law and regulations. The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. The Internal Auditor reviews and ensures that the audit observations are acted upon. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

Your Company’s continued focus on cash generation resulted in a strong operating cash flow during the year; driven by good business performance, efficiencies and continued focus on working capital management.

Your Company has undertaken a programme to strengthen the processes across transactions, accounting, reporting and information to support the Company’s growth.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The relationship with the employees continues to be cordial. The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its employees for its growth and development and constantly endeavors to train nurture and groom its people The Company puts emphasis on attracting and retaining the right talent. The company places emphasis on training and development of employees at all levels and has introduced methods and practices for Human Resource Development.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.