iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Champion Finsec Ltd Management Discussions

14.25
(-5.00%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Champion Finsec Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

In order to avoid duplication between the Directors’ Report and Management Discussion and Analysis, We present below a composite summary of performance of the various businesses and functions of the Company.

OUTLOOK

The company is confident in spite of the possible recessionary conditions in the industry it will perform better in view of the strong fundamentals of the Indian companies and hope to improve its Turnover.

INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of law and regulations. The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. The Internal Auditor reviews and ensures that the audit observations are acted upon. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

Your Company’s continued focus on cash generation resulted in a strong operating cash flow during the year; driven by good business performance, efficiencies and continued focus on working capital management.

Your Company has undertaken a programme to strengthen the processes across transactions, accounting, reporting and information to support the Company’s growth.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The relationship with the employees continues to be cordial. The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its employees for its growth and development and constantly endeavors to train nurture and groom its people The Company puts emphasis on attracting and retaining the right talent. The company places emphasis on training and development of employees at all levels and has introduced methods and practices for Human Resource Development.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Rajkot
Date: 03.09.2014 Director Director

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.