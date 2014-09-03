To,

The Members of Champion Finsec Limited

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Champion Finsec Limited ("the company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The company’s management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting standards referred to in section 211(3c) of the Companies Act 1956 ("the Act") and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS’ RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor consider internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March,2014

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order,2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Act, we give the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, The Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2014 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the Act.

For Bakul V Ganatra & Co. Chartered Accountants Bakul V Ganatra Proprietor Place: Rajkot Mem. No. : 031813 Date:03/09/2014 Firm No.: 100915W

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of Even date to the Member of CHAMPION FINSEC LIMITED

i) The Company does not have any Fixed Assets.

ii) The Company does not have any inventory during the year.

iii) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans during the year, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal controls.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that there are no transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the companies Act 1956.

vi) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any fixed deposits which are covered under provisions of section 58A and section 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule 1975.

vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company does not have internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

viii) The Central government has not prescribed any maintenance of cost records for the Company’s product pursuant to Rules made under section 209 (1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956.

ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

x) The Company has incurred cash profit of Rs. 1,962 ,000/- during the year and in immediately preceding financial year company has incurred profit of Rs. 5,626,000/-. The Company does not have any accumulated losses as at 31st March 2014.

xi) During the year, the Company has neither taken any loan from Financial Institution nor any debentures issued.

xii) As per information & according to explanation given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

xiii) The provisions of any special statue applicable to chit fund/nidhi/mutual benefit fund/societies are not applicable to the Company.

xiv) As per information & according to explanation given to us, the Company has made investments and proper records for the same are maintained & all the investments are in name of the company.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

xvi) As per information & according to explanation given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year.

xvii) On the basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, funds raised on a short-term basis have not been used for long-term investment and vice versa.

xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act during the year.

xix) The Company has not issued any debenture till date. Therefore, creation of reserves in respect of debentures does not arise.

xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.

xxi) During the course of our examination of the Books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.