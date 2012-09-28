To the Members of CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LIMITED ("the Company")(CIN : L99999MH1959PLC011479), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The operating results have been adversely affected due to very low level of activities and the accumulated losses of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 stand at Rs. 1,564.10 Lakhs as against the share capital of Rs. 167.50 Lakhs. Also current liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 exceed current assets by Rs. 1,270.73 Lakhs. At present the Company does not have any manufacturing facility of its own and most of the workers / staff of the Company have left the employment. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, which is dependent on the Company establishing profitable operations and sustainable cash flows. The Management is in the process of further rationalizing the expenses, continuously reducing its liabilities and also considering the measures to generate additional revenue apart from revenue generated during the year. Accordingly, the Company continues to prepare its accounts on a "Going Concern" basis. (Please refer Note No. 27(h)).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters As at 31 March 2024, the gross carrying amount of trade receivables was Rs. 149.59 lakhs, The Company determines, at each balance sheet date, the existence of any objective evidence of impairment of trade receivables. Basis this evaluation, the Company provides for impairment allowance which comprises of a specific element based on individual debtors and a collective element based on historical experience adjusted for certain current factors. In computing the allowance, Company considers factors such as type of products sold, credit terms, ageing of receivables, current creditworthiness, past collection history, insurance cover as also historical loss experience. We focused on this area because: Trade receivables and its loss allowance are significant to the Company. We identified recoverability of trade debtors as a key audit matter because of delays in collections of amounts due as also the recognition of expected credit losses which is inherently subjective and requires the exercise of significant company judgment. Our audit procedures to assess the recoverability of trade debtors included the following: • Assessing the design and implementation of the Companys internal control in relation to the revenue and collection cycle, particularly the controls over receivables collection; • Obtaining an understanding Companys judgment about recoverability of individual trade debtor balances. Evaluating the provisions for doubtful debt s made by Company for these individual balances with reference to the debtors financial condition, industry in which the debtors are operating, ageing of balances, historical and post yearend collection records; • Assessing, on a sample basis, items in the trade receivables ageing report were classified within the correct ageing bracket by comparing individual items in the report with underlying documentation; • Comparing, on a sample basis, cash receipts from customers subsequent to the financial year-end relating to trade receivable balances as at 31 March 2024 with bank statements and relevant remittance documentation; and • Evaluate the rationale of Companys loss allowance estimates by inspecting the information used by the Company such as ageing of overdue balances, extent of insurance coverage, historical and post year- end collection trend from debtors, legal notices issued to overdue debtors and the historical and estimated loss rate.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate, accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Members of the Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Annexed herewith "Annexure A" to this report, the Auditors responsibility under Standards of Auditing, Assurance and Limitations of Audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best ol our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity, dealt with by this Report is in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules issued thereunder;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure C". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

- (i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements, if any

(ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

- (iii) There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

- (iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other

persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

1. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

2. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall

1. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party

or

2. Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material misstatement

(d) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under Audit.

(e) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, the Company has not used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in our report of even date)

[Report on the Assurance and limitations of Audit under Standards of Auditing specified under Sub-section 10 of Section 143 of the Act]

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

• We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(b) The management of the Company verifies PPE according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to the programme, certain items of PPE have been verified by the management during the year, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, we report that, all the immovable properties if any are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year or at the year end. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year under Audit, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Five Crore Rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made, if any.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the goods manufactured by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax (‘GST) and other statutory dues, wherever applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities and there have been considerable delays in a few cases. Further, Further, there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except TDS / TCS of? 1.41 Lakhs, Gratuity of ? 16.80 Lakhs and Interest on Late Payment to MSME of? 12.52.

The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of Excise, Sales tax and Value Added Tax during the year, since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books of accounts and records examined by us, as may be applicable, there are no pending litigation in respect of income-tax, excise duty, customs duty, Sales tax, VAT, GST or any such other Government dues.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Further, the Company has not issued any debentures and hence Paragraph 4 (ix) of the Order, to that extent, is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised any term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, as at 31 March 2024 we report that the funds raised on short term basis of? 145.00 lakhs have been used for long term unsecured loan repayment.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries company (as defined under the Act).

(a) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistleblower complain t during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Consequently, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have more than one CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 268.81 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, it has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty does exists as on the dale of the audil report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure - C to the Auditors Report

[Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").]

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chase Bright Steel Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. -

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.