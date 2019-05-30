The Members of Delta Leasing & Finance Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Delta Leasing and Finance Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

(a) Transition to Ind AS accounting framework

The Company has adopted Ind AS from 1 April 2018 with an effective date of 1 April 2017 for such transition. For periods up to and including the year ended 31 March 2018, the Company had prepared and presented its financial statements in accordance with the erstwhile generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP). To give effect of the transition to Ind AS, these financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative financial information for the previous year ended 31 March 2018 and the transition date Balance Sheet as at 1 April 2017 have been prepared under Ind AS.

(b) IT Systems and Controls

Key Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process. The companys operational and financial processes are dependent on IT systems due to various transactions that are processed daily.

Accordingly, our audit was focused on key IT systems and controls due to the pervasive impact on the financial statements. Key Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process. The companys operational and financial processes are dependent on IT systems due to large volume of transactions that are processed daily. Accordingly, our audit was focused on key IT systems and controls due to the pervasive impact on the financial statements.

We tested key automated and manual controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit that would materially impact the financial statements.

(c) Related Party Transactions

Completeness in identification, accounting and disclosure of related party transactions in accordance with the applicable laws and financial reporting framework.

We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the company to appropriately identify, account and disclose all material related party transactions, if any, in accordance with applicable laws and financial reporting framework. We have performed audit procedures in accordance with the guidelines laid down by ICAI to identify, assess and respond to the risks of material misstatement arising from the entitys failure to appropriately account for or disclose material related party transactions which includes obtaining necessary approvals at appropriate stages of such transactions as mandated by applicable laws and regulations

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance , cash flows and Change in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies, if any, in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financing reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For M.M. Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. :007198N) Sd/- (CA MAN MOHAN GOYAL) (Partner) (M. No.: 86085)) Place: New Delhi Date: 30/ 05/2019

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Delta Leasing & Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2019]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with the phased programme of verification adopted by the management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no immovable properties are owned by the company.

ii. (a) The inventory of shares in Demat account has been verified by the management during the year .

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the procedures followed by the management for such physical verification are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013; and therefore paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business for the purchase of fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our Audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and do not have any unclaimed deposits. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vi. The provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company as the respective entities are not covered by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, employees state insurance (ESI), Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Tax deducted at sources, Tax collected at source, Professional Tax, Sales Tax, value added tax (VAT), Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Education Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, sales tax, VAT, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears were outstanding as at 31 March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

viii. The company does not have the accumulated losses at the end of financial year. The company has not incurred any Cash losses during the financial covered by our Audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and debenture holders.

x. In our opinion, and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(x) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi. The company has not obtained any term loan during the year, so this para of order is not applicable.

xii. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered in to non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

For M.M. Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. :007198N) Sd/- (CA MAN MOHAN GOYAL) (Partner) (M. No.: 86085) Place: New Delhi Date: 30/05/2019

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Delta Leasing and Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.