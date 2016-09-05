TO THE MEMBERS OF

DHYANA FINSTOCK LIMITED

Report On the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DHYANA FINSTOCK LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended, the cash flow statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the accounting principles respect of Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2016 and its profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A hereto, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c. the Balance Sheet and Statements of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with rule 11 the Companies (Audit and Auditor’s) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at 31st March, 2016 on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company during the year ended 31st March, 2016.

For, Kamlesh Bhojani & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No.127505W) S/d (KAMLESH BHOJANI) Place : Ahmedabad (PROPRETOR) Date : 05/09/2016 (M No. 119808)

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Dhyana Finstock Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2016)

i. In respect to Fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

(a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material

c) There was no stock in trade as on year end.

iii. In our opinion the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments, loans and guarantees under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of activities carried on by the company. Therefore the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect to Statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the company, the company has been generally regular during the year in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues in respect of sales tax, Income Tax, excise duty, Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues payable by the company as on 31st March, 2016.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowing to banks or financial institutions. The company has not issued any debentures.

ix. The company did not raise any money by way of public offer or Further Public Offer (including debt Instrument) and term loan during the year.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purposes of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations even by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not paid or provided managerial remuneration. Therefore, this clause is not applicable

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. Based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

For, Kamlesh Bhojani & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No.127505W) S/d (KAMLESH BHOJANI) Place : Ahmedabad (PROPRETOR) Date : 05/09/2016 (M No. 119808)

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhyana Finstock Limited. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.