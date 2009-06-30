Elgi Industrial Products Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
ELGI INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED
(FORMERLY ELGI FINANCE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
ELGI INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED, COIMBATORE
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Elgi Industrial products
Limited ,Coimbatore, as at 31st March, 2009 and also the Profit and Loss
Account for the year ended on that date annexed thereto and the cash flow
statement for the period ended on that date. These financial statements are
the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. These standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
over all financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of subsection (4A) of section 227 of
the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the
matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said Order. Further to our
comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
1) We have obtained all the information and explanation, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
3) The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this
report are in agreement with the books of account.
4) In our opinion the Balance Sheet And Profit and Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-
section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
5) On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors,
as on 31st March, 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2009
from being appointed as a Director in terms of Clause (g) of Sub-section
(1) of Sec ion 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
6) In our opinion and to the best of our information, and according to the
explanation given to us, the said financial statements, give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required
and present a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India:
a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March 2009;
b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the year
ended on that date, and
c) In the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For SURI & Co.,
Chartered Accountants
Coimbatore C.S. Sathyanarayanan
30/06/2009 Partner
Membership No. 28328
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ELGI INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
LIMITED, COIMBATORE:
1. a) The company is in the process of updating its fixed asset register.
b. The assets have been physically verified by the management. The
frequency of verification, in our opinion is reasonable, considering the
size and the nature of business.
c. There were no sale of fixed assets during the year.
2. The company has neither taken nor granted any loans, secured or
unsecured to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the companies Act, 1956.
3. There are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of
fixed assets and for the services rendered. During the course of our audit,
we have not observed any major weaknesses in internal control.
4. We are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered in
the register maintained u/s 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, have been so
entered.
5. The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year.
6. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and
the nature of its business.
7. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed
arrears of statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2009 for a
period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
8. The accumulated losses of the Company as at 31st March 2009 are more
than fifty per cent of its net worth and the company has incurred cash loss
during the financial year covered by our audit and had not incurred cash
loss in the immediately preceding financial year.
9. There are no dues to banks and financial institutions.
10. According to the information and the explanation given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance Sheet of the company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment
and vice versa.
11. During the year the company has not made preferential allotment of
shares to parties covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of
the companies Act.
12. During the year the company has not raised money by public issue.
13. According to the information and the explanation given to us and the
books and records examined by us, no fraud on or by the company has been
noticed or reported during the year.
14. The other clauses of the order are not applicable to the Company.
