Enso Secutrack Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
ENSO SECUTRACK LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of Enso Secutrack Limited,
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Enso Secutrack Limited as at
30th September 2011, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements
are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is
to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. These standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free from any material misstatement. An audit includes, examining on a
test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes, assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by the management, as well
as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We
believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 and the
Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 issued by the Central
Government of India in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act,
1956, we annex hereto a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 4
& 5 of the said Order to the extent applicable.
Further to our comments in the annexure referred to above, we report that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which, to the
best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our
audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of such
books;
c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the
Company;
d) In our opinion, subject to the following non compliances the impact of
which is not quantifiable except wherever stated, the Balance Sheet, the
Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report
comply with the Accounting Standard referred to in Section 211(3C) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
Reference Particulars
Note No. 2(b) of Schedule 18 Recognition of Annual Maintenance
Charges as and when the invoices are
raised irrespective of whether the
service is provided partly in current
year or next year and thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 9.
Note No. 2(d) of Schedule 18 Recognition of interest on some fixed
deposits on receipt basis thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 9.
Note No. 5(b) of Schedule 19 Non provision of foreign exchange loss
(net) of Rs. 1,63,17,493 and thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 11.
Note No. 9 of Schedule 19 Non provision of leave salary as per
actuarial valuation and provision of
gratuity done is not in accordance
with actuarial valuation and thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 15.
Note No. 12 of Schedule 19 Non-availability of Net Realizable
Value of inventory and thus
non-compliance of Accounting
Standard - 2.
e) Based on the representations and declarations made by the directors and
taken on record by the Board and according to the information and
explanation given to us, none of the director is prima facie disqualified
from being appointed as director in terms of section 274(1)(g) of the
Companies Act, 1956;
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts subject to the following non
compliances, the impact of which is not quantifiable except wherever stated
and read together with the other notes thereon
Reference Particulars
Note No. 2(b) of Schedule 18 Recognition of Annual Maintenance
Charges as and when the invoices are
raised irrespective of whether the
service is provided partly in current
year or next year and thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 9.
Note No. 2(d) of Schedule 18 Recognition of interest on some fixed
deposits on receipt basis thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 9.
Note No. 3(c) of Schedule 19 Pending allotment of shares in Wholly
Owned Overseas Subsidiary M/s Enso
Global Securities Limited, Mauritius.
Note No. 5(b) of Schedule 19 Non provision of foreign exchange loss
(net) of Rs. 1,69,70,209/- and thus
non compliance of Accounting
Standard - 11.
Note No. 6 of Schedule 19 Non-Availability of audited accounts
of the Wholly Owned Overseas Subsidiary
M/s Enso Global Securities Limited,
Mauritius and therefore the accounts
cannot be consolidated and therefore
non-compliance of Accounting
Standard - 21
Note No. 7(a) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of TDS liability of
Rs. 1,50,71,140/- and interest and
penalty thereon are unascertained.
Note No. 7(b) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of Provident Fund Liability
to the extent of Rs 34,49,054/- towards
Employers Contribution and
Rs. 31,62,763/- towards Employees
Contribution and interest and penalty
thereof are unascertained.
Note No. 7(c) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of Employee State Insurance
Liability to the extent of
Rs 10,43,210/- towards Employers
Contribution and Rs. 3,85,348/- towards
Employees Contribution and interest and
penalty thereof are unascertained.
Note No. 7(d) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of Professional Tax to the
extent of Rs 1,43,610/- on employees
salary and on directors salary and
interest and penalty thereof are
unascertained.
Note No. 7(e) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of Self Assessment Income
Tax of Rs. 1,36,20,969/- pertaining to
assessment year 2008-09.
Note No. 7(f) of Schedule 19 Non-payment of Self Assessment Fringe
Benefit Tax of Rs. 51,105 pertaining
to assessment year 2008-09 and
Rs.7,72,333/- pertaining to assessment
year 2009-10, aggregating to
Rs. 8,23,438/-
Note No. 9 of Schedule 19 Non provision of leave salary as per
actuarial valuation and provision of
gratuity done is not in accordance with
actuarial valuation and thus non
compliance of Accounting Standard - 15.
Note No. 12 of Schedule 19 Non-availability of Net Realizable Value
of inventory and thus non-compliance of
Accounting Standard - 2.
Note No. 16 of Schedule 19 Non confirmation of debit/ credit
balances of debtors/ creditors/ advances
and Fixed Deposit with various banks
in India.
give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so
required and present a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India:
a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as on 30 September 2011.
b) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended
on that date; and
c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period
ended on that date.
For R. KABRA & CO.
Chartered Accountants
FRN: 104502W
Date: 11.11.2011 Sanjay Surana
Camp: Hyderabad Partner
Membership No. 046568
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN OF AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE ACCOUNTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2011 OF ENSO SECUTRACK LIMITED:
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of
the information and explanation given to us, we state that:-
i) a) The fixed assets register of the Company is under updation. As
explained to us, the company has generally maintained records showing full
particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets,
however, the same needs to be fully reconciled pending updation of records.
b) As explained to us, fixed assets are physically verified by the
management in accordance with the phased verification program, which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its fixed assets. To the best of our knowledge, the material
discrepancies, if any, on such verification cannot be ascertained in view
of pending updation of the fixed asset register and reconciliation of
records.
c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of its fixed assets so
as to affect its status of going concern.
ii) a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified
during the period by the management at reasonable intervals.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and there
were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification.
iii) a) As per the information and explanation given to us and the records
produced before us for our verification, the company has not granted loans
either secured or unsecured, except business advance to companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 and therefore clause 3b, 3c and 3d are not applicable.
b) As per the information and explanation given to us and the records
produced before us for our verification, the company has taken loans and
advances, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms and other parties
covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. The number of such parties is six. The maximum balance outstanding
during the year is Rs.718.61 lacs and the closing balance as on the year
end is Rs.713.61 lacs.
c) The loans taken are interest free and other terms & conditions are prima
facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
d) The loans taken are payable on demand basis and therefore the question
of irregularity does not arise.
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventory, purchase of fixed assets and sale of goods and services.
During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure
to correct major weaknesses in internal controls.
v) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
b) As explained to us, transaction made in pursuance of such contracts or
arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to
the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from public and therefore
the question of complying with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of
India and the question of complying with the provisions of sections 58A and
58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 does not arise at all.
vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size of the company and the nature of its business, however, the
scope of the same further needs to be strengthened.
viii) As explained to us by the management, the maintenance of cost records
has not been prescribed by the central government and therefore the
question of maintaining accounts and records as required under the section
209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 does not arise at all.
ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has either delayed in depositing or in some cases is not depositing with
appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund,
Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income
Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty etc.
The arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 30 September 2011 for a
period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable are as
under:
a) The Provident Fund Liability as per the provisions of the Employees
Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 is outstanding of
Rs.22,54,467/- towards the Employers Contribution and Rs. 20,67,571/-
towards the Employees Contribution.
b) The Employees State Insurance Liability as per Employee State Insurance
Corporation Act is outstanding of Rs 7,67,380/- towards the Employers
Contribution and Rs 2,83,263/- towards the Employees Contribution.
c) The Professional Tax liability is outstanding of Rs 1,49,635/- on
Employees Salary.
d) The TDS liability of Rs. 1,50,71,140/-, Self Assessment Income Tax of
Rs. 1,36,20,969/-pertaining to assessment year 2008-09 and Self Assessment
Fringe Benefit Tax of Rs. 51,105 pertaining to assessment year 2008-09 and
Rs. 7,72,333/- pertaining to assessment year 2009-10, aggregating to
Rs.3,00,62,654/-.
According to the information and explanations given to us, details of
statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 30 September 2011 on
account of any dispute are given below:
Particulars Year to which the Forum where matter is Amount
matter pertains pending (Rs. in lacs)
Sales Tax A. Y 2004-05 DC Appeal-II, Ernakulam 6.53
Sales Tax A. Y. 2007-08 DC Appeal-II, Ernakulam 6.52
Service Tax A.Y. 2009-10 Customs, Excise & Service 23.85
Tax Appellate Tribunal
Income Tax A. Y. 2008-09 Commissioner of Income 1710.35
Tax (Appeal), Hyderabad.
x) The losses of the company as on 30 September 2011 are less than 50% of
the net worth of the company. However the company has incurred cash losses
during the year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding
financial year.
xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has defaulted in repayment of dues to following banks/ financial
institutions:
Bank/ Financial Nature of Loan Period of Default Amount (in Rs.)
Institution (in years)
Industrial Working Capital One 4,97,13,252
Development Loan
Bank of India
State Bank of Working Capital Three 11,25,99,967
India Loan
xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities and therefore question of
maintaining adequate documents and records thereof does not arise.
xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society and therefore clause (xiii) a,b,c & d of the order
is not applicable.
xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments and therefore clause (xiv) of
the order is not applicable.
xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company
has not given any guarantee for loan taken by others from bank or financial
institution and therefore this clause is not applicable
xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of the Company we
understand that the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they
were obtained.
xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of the Company we
understand that the funds raised on short term basis have not been used for
long term investment purpose.
xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 and therefore clause (xviii) of the order is not
applicable.
xix) The Company has not issued any debentures during the period and
therefore the question of creating any security/ charge does not arise at
all.
xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the period
and therefore this clause is not applicable.
xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit and therefore this clause is not applicable
For R. KABRA & CO.
Chartered Accountants
FRN: 104502W
Date: 11.11.2011 Sanjay Surana
Camp: Hyderabad Partner
Membership No. 046568