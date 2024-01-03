ETC Networks Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
ETC NETWORKS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members,
ETC Networks Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of ETC Networks Limited (the
Company) as at March 31, 2009, and also the Profit and Loss Account and
the Cash Flow statement for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based or, our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the
Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section
227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), and on the basis of such
checks as: we considered appropriate and according to the information and
explanations given to us, we annex hereto a statement on the matters
specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order.
4. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph (3)
above, we report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our
audit.
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow statement
dealt with Lby this report are in agreement with the books of account.
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash
Flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in Section 211 (3C) of the Act.
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and
taken on record by the Board, we report that none of the Directors is
disqualified as at March 31, 2009 from being appointed as a Director in
terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Act.
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the
significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as per Schedule 16,
give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and
give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2009.
ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss account, of the Profit for the year
ended on that date; and
iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For MGB & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Hitendra Bhandari
Partner
Membership No.: 107832
Mumbai, June 16, 2009
Annexure referred to in Paragraph (3) of our report to the members of ETC
Networks Limited on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2009.
1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed
assets except decoders lying with third parties are physically verified by
the management as per the phased program of verification and no material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the
frequency of such verification is reasonable having regard to the size of
the company and nature of its assets.
(c) In our opinion, the fixed assets disposed off during the year were not
substantial.
2) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at
reasonable intervals during the year.
(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory
followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the
size of the Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory
and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification as
compared to the book records.
3) (a) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
(b) The Company has not taken any loan, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventory, fixed assets and sale of goods and services. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weakness in the internal control system in respect of the aforesaid
areas.
5) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
contracts or arrangements the particulars of which are required to be
entered into the register in pursuance of Section 301 of the Act.
6) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year.
7) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and
nature of its business.
8) We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Act in respect
of the Companys activities.
9) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information
and explanations given to us:
(a) The Company has been generally regular except delay in few cases in
depositing its Statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education
and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, VAT,
Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and others as
applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the
aforesaid dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2009 for a
period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(b) There are no disputed amounts on account of Sales Tax, VAT, Wealth Tax,
Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess which have not been
deposited, except Income Tax as under:
Name of the Statute & Amount Period to Forum where dispute
Nature of the Dues (Rs.) which the is pending
amount relate
The Income Tax Act,
1961:
Income Tax 5,068,119 A.Y. 2003-2004 Commissioner of
Income Tax 293,815 A.Y. 2004-2005 Income Tax (Appeals)
Income Tax Penalty 756,780 A.Y. 2003-2004
10) The Company does not have accumulated losses at the end of the
financial year and has not incurred cash losses during the current
financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.
11) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the
information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in
repayment of dues to debenture holders.
12) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13) The Company is not chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.
14) The Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments.
15) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from bank or
financial institution.
16) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
debentures raised during the year have been applied for the purposes for
which they were raised.
17) On the basis of overall examination of the Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
of the Company and related information as made available to us, we report
that no short-term funds have been utilized for long-term investments.
18) The Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to
companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under Section
301 of the Act.
19) The Company has created securities for secured debentures issued during
the year except pledge of investment (debentures of Cornershop
Entertainment Company Private Limited) and assignment of rights under
agreement with Taleem Research Foundation for which extension has been
granted by the debenture holders.
20) The Company has not raised any money by way of public issue during the
year.
21) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and
explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or
reported during the year.
For MGB & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Hitendra Bhandari
Partner
Membership No.: 107832
Mumbai, June 16, 2009