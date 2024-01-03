Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report

FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 AUDITORS REPORT To The Members of FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED 1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Fem Care Pharma Limited (the Company) as at March 31, 2009 and also the Profit and Loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. Webelieve that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order. 4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that: i . We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from ou examination of those books; iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956. v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2009, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2009 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956. vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2009; b) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. For S.V. GHATALIA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants per Sudhir Soni Partner Membership No.: 41870 Place: Mumbai Date : June 10, 2009 ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) Most of the fixed assets were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in four years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year, (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. (b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. (c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. (iii) (a) The Company has granted loan to a firm covered in the. register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs. 85,841,029 and the year- end balance of loans granted along with interest to such parties was Rs. 85,841,029. (b) In eur opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) The loans granted along with interest are re-payable on demand. As informed, the company has not demanded repayment of any such loan during the year, thus, there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been lent. (d) There is no overdue amount more than Rupees one lakh of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (e) As informed, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(iii) (f)and (g) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that other than the items of special nature for which comparable quotations are not available or where the Company has approved vendors for certain products and accordingly, not obtained quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business for purchase inventory and fixed assets, sale of goods and service. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas. (v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered. (b) In respect of transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements exceeding value of Rupees five lakhs entered into during the financial year, having regard to the explanation in paragraph (iv) above because of the unique and specialized nature of the items involved and absence of any comparable prices, we are unable to comment whether the transactions were made at prevailing market prices at the relevant time. (vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year (vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of cosmetics and toiletries and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records. (ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax,customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. As explained to us, the Company did not any dues on account of Investors Education and Protection Fund. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end,for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues outstanding of excise duty on account of dispute are as follows: Name of the Nature of Amount Period to Forum where dispute statute dues (Rs) which the is pending amount relates Central Excise Duty *25935492 October 2007 to Customs, Excise & Excise demand on January Service Tax Act, 1944 clearance 2008 Appellate of goods Tribunal, without New Delhi getting registered * excluding interest and penalty According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year. (xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank and financial institution. The Company has not issued any debentures. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. (xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions. (xvi) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment. (xviii)The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (xx) The Company has not raised any money through public issue during the year. Consequently, the provisions of clause 4(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. (xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. For S.V. GHATALIA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants per Sudhir Soni Partner Membership No.: 41870 Place : Mumbai Date : June 10, 2009.