Fem Care Pharma Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
FEM CARE PHARMA LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Fem Care Pharma Limited
(the Company) as at March 31, 2009 and also the Profit and Loss account
and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed
thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial
statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining,
on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as
evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. Webelieve that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as
amended) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section
(4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure
a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said
Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i . We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from ou examination of those books;
iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash
flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the
directors, as on March 31, 2009, and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on
March 31, 2009 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g)
of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at March 31, 2009;
b) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash
flows for the year ended on that date.
For S.V. GHATALIA & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
per Sudhir Soni
Partner
Membership No.: 41870
Place: Mumbai
Date : June 10, 2009
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full
particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) Most of the fixed assets were physically verified by the management in
the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them
once in four years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to
the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year,
(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory
at reasonable intervals during the year.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
(iii) (a) The Company has granted loan to a firm covered in the. register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum
amount involved during the year was Rs. 85,841,029 and the year- end
balance of loans granted along with interest to such parties was Rs.
85,841,029.
(b) In eur opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans
are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
(c) The loans granted along with interest are re-payable on demand. As
informed, the company has not demanded repayment of any such loan during
the year, thus, there has been no default on the part of the parties to
whom the money has been lent.
(d) There is no overdue amount more than Rupees one lakh of loans granted
to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(e) As informed, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured
from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(iii) (f)and (g) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,
2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, and having regard to the explanation that other than the
items of special nature for which comparable quotations are not available
or where the Company has approved vendors for certain products and
accordingly, not obtained quotations, there is an adequate internal
control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of
its business for purchase inventory and fixed assets, sale of goods and
service. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been
noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas.
(v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or
arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act that need to be entered
into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered.
(b) In respect of transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or
arrangements exceeding value of Rupees five lakhs entered into during the
financial year, having regard to the explanation in paragraph (iv) above
because of the unique and specialized nature of the items involved and
absence of any comparable prices, we are unable to comment whether the
transactions were made at prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system
commensurate with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies
Act, 1956 in respect of cosmetics and toiletries and are of the opinion
that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and
maintained.
However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.
(ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees
state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax,customs
duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to
it. As explained to us, the Company did not any dues on account of
Investors Education and Protection Fund.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state
insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, sales-tax, customs duty,
excise duty, cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at
the year end,for a period of more than six months from the date they
became payable.
(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues
outstanding of excise duty on account of dispute are as follows:
Name of the Nature of Amount Period to Forum where dispute
statute dues (Rs) which the is pending
amount
relates
Central Excise Duty *25935492 October 2007 to Customs, Excise &
Excise demand on January Service Tax
Act, 1944 clearance 2008 Appellate
of goods Tribunal,
without New Delhi
getting
registered
* excluding interest and penalty
According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no
dues of income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately
preceding financial year.
(xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and
explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the
Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank and financial
institution. The Company has not issued any debentures.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based
on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted
loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable
to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as
amended) are not applicable to the Company.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
(xvi) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management,
term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.
(xviii)The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money through public issue during the
year. Consequently, the provisions of clause 4(xx) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the
Company.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of
reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per
the information and explanations given by the management, we report that
no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the
course of our audit.
For S.V. GHATALIA & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
per Sudhir Soni
Partner
Membership No.: 41870
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 10, 2009.