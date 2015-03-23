Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
FINALYSIS CREDIT AND GUARANTEE COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of
Finalysis Credit and Guarantee Co. Ltd.
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Finalysis Credit and
Guarantee Co. Ltd. as at 31st March, 2012 and also the Profit and Loss
Account and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on the
date annexed hereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of
the Companys managements. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on
these financial statements based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statement. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provide
a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order,2003 issued by the
central Government in terms of sub-section(4A) of section 227 of the
companies Act,1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph (2)
above, we report that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanation which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books.
c) The Balance sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by the report
are in agreement with the books of the company.
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred to
in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the companies Act, 1956. Except AS-
15, Accounting for retirement benefits in the financial statements of
Employers.
e) On the basis of written representations received from all the Directors
and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the
directors is disqualified as on 31st March,2012 from being appointed as a
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the
Companies Act,1956;
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, they said accounts read together with the
significant accounting policies and manner so required and give a true and
fair view, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
g) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the State of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2012 and
h) In the case of the profit and loss Account, of the profit of the company
for the year ended on that date.
i) In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows the year ended
on that date.
For J H Ghumara & Co
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
(J H Ghumara)
PROPRIETOR
M.SHIP NO. 14320
Place: Mumbai
Date : 4th September, 2012
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in Paragraph (1) of our Report of even date to the Members of
Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Limited as on 31st March, 2012)
1. In respect of Fixed Assets:
a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets
b. As Explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by
the management during the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our
opinion is reasonable, having regards to the size of the Company and nature
of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical
verification
c. No substantial part of the fixed assets has been disposed off during the
year, which has bearing on the going concern assumption.
2. In respect of inventories:
a. The stock in trade of shares and securities held in the physical format
has been physically verified and those held in the dematerialized format
have been verified from the relevant statements received from the
depositories during the year, by the management.
b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedure of physical verification of stock of shares and
securities followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in
relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business
c. In our opinion, the company is maintaining proper records of inventories
and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of
stock of shares and securities as compare to the book records.
3. The Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans companies,
firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the company Act, 1956.
4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to
us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and nature of its business with regards to purchase of
inventory (shares and securities) and fixed assets and for the sale of
shares and securities. During the curse of audit, we have not observed any
major weakness in internal controls.
5. In respect of contracts and or arrangements and transactions covered
under section 301 of companies act 1956:
a. According to the information and explanations given to us these
contracts or arrangements that needed to be entered into the registered
have been so entered.
b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, these contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are
reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at relevant time,
wherever no similar transactions were taken place during the year with
other parties, we are unable to comment whether the same is on prevailing
market price or not.
6. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the company
has not accepted any deposit from public with the meaning of section 58A,
58AA or any other relevant provisions of the companies act 1956.
7. The company have internal audit system which commensurate with its
nature and size of business.
8. The company has not prescribed to maintain of cost and records under
section 209(1) (d) of the companies act 1956.
9. In respect of Statutory dues:
a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income tax, Sales Tax,
Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Service tax, and other material statutory
dues applicable to it
No undisputed amounts payable were in arrears as on 31st March 2012 for a
period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
b) According to the information and explanation given to us and records of
the company examined by us there are no disputed amount in respect of
various statues which have not been deposited
10. The company does not have accumulated losses at the end of Financial
year and has not incurred cash losses in current financial year and
immediately preceding financial year
11. In our Opinion and according to information and explanation given to
us, loans and advances have been granted by company on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
12. In our opinion company is not a chit fund, nidhi, Mutual fund or a
society.
13. The company has maintained proper records of the transactions and
contracts of its trading or dealing in shares, Securities, debentures and
other investments and timely entries have been made therein. All the
shares, Debentures and other investments have been held by company in its
own name except to the extent of exemption granted under section 49 of the
companies act 1956 and few shares held in brokers account as confirmed by
them
14. On the basis of information and explanation given to us the company has
not given any guarantees for Loans taken by other from Banks or financial
institutions.
15. The company has not obtained any term Loan during the year. Accordingly
Clause 16is not applicable to the company.
16. On the Basis of an Overall examination of balance sheet and cash flow
statement of the company no undue raised on short term basis have been used
for Long term Investment
17. During the Year covered by our audit report, the company has not issued
any secured debentures.
18. As Per the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on or by
the company have been noticed or reported during the year.
For J H Ghumara & Co
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
(J H Ghumara)
PROPRIETOR
M.SHIP NO. 14320
Place: Mumbai
Date : 4th September, 2012