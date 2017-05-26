To,

Report on Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statement of FUNWORLD AND TOURISM DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (‘The Company) which comprise Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and also the statement of the Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards referred to section 133 of the act, read with rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provision of the act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the act and rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place and adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st march 2017 and its loss and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet , the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Stan- dards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With reference to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effective- ness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B" and

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, We report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii) The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay transferring such sums does not arise.

Annexure-B to the Audit

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FUNWORLD AND TOURISM DEVELOPMENT LIMITED ("The Company") as of 31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in our report to the members of The Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017, We report the following:

i. 1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which the fixed assets are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items during the year. These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management and there was no Material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Total Assets of company does not include Immovable property.

ii. 2. The company is service company. Primarily rendering amusement services. Accordingly it does not held any physical inventory. Thus paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. 3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured loans to compa- nies, firm, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(iii) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. 4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The company has complied with the provisions of the section 186 of the Act with respect to investment made.

v. 5. In our opinion and according to information given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016, are not applicable to the Company.

vi. 6. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016, are not applicable to the Company.

vii. 7 (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us , no amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid sues were in arrears, as at 31.03.2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. 8. The company hasnt made any default in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to deben- ture holders.

ix. 9. During the year, the company doesnt raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

x. 10. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the company by its officers or employees during the year was noticed or reported, nor have we been informed of such case by the manage- ment.

xi. 11. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. 12. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the company.

xiii. 13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Accounting Standards (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. 14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xiv) of the Compa- nies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, are not applicable to the company.

xv. 15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered any transaction that require compliance of provision of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to non cash transaction so the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, are not applicable to the company.

xvi. 16. This clause is not applicable to the company as the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.