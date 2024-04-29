<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>

To the Members of

GCCL Construction & Realities Limited Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GCCL Construction & Realities Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:

a) Company has failed to follow Proper Indian Accounting Standard as per companies act, 2013, During the Financial year and in previous year company having long term Borrowings with zero rate interest. As per Ind AS 109, Company is failed to provide notional interest as per EIR method.

b) Company has failed to justify bifurcation of prior period items since many years.

c) Company has investment in quoted equity shares which required subsequent recognized at fair value as per Ind AS 109 and 113. Company is failed to comply such Indian Accounting Standard.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matter paragraph

In accordance with Ind AS 109, the initial assessment of all financial assets involves their fair value, with potential adjustments. For financial assets not initially categorized as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), transaction costs are also taken into account. Regarding the subsequent evaluation of equity instruments, the standard practice is to measure them using the Fair Value through Profit and Loss (FVTPL) method, unless management chooses the irrevocable option of Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI). However, its worth noting that management has opted to follow the Acquisition Cost method for the subsequent assessment of all financial assets, deviating from the typical FVTPL or FVTOCI approaches outlined in the Ind AS guidelines.

In line with Ind AS 109 guidelines, the initial assessment of Financial Liabilities that are not part of regular trading and hedging operations is performed at their acquisition cost. As time goes on, these liabilities are re-evaluated at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The accrued interest is recognized as an expense in the profit and loss account. Nevertheless, when it comes to Noncurrent Financial Liabilities (referred to as Long Term borrowings), the management opts to measure them at amortized cost, not applying the effective interest method and without incorporating interest charges on the borrowings. These practices are deviating as per the Guidelines of Ind AS.

Other Information

The company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the

preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

The auditor communicates with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that the auditor identifies during the audit.

The auditor provides those charged with governance with a statement that the auditor has complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on the auditor’s independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013, we give in the “Annexure A’ statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4

of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(3) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(4) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(5) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”; and

(7) The provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

(8) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s).

(9) Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

(10)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. The management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

d. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

e. There is no transferring amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. Hence, question of delay in transferring such amount does not arise.

For, Hiren D Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 135212W Yash N Desai (Partner) Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 179659 Date: 29/04/2024 UDIN:24179659BKGXAF4141

Annexure - A to the Auditors’ Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report of even date to the members of GCCL

Construction & Realities Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March,

2024.

1) The Company does not have fixed assets. Therefore, the provisions of clause (i) (a) (b) (c) (d) and (e) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

2)

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital However Clause (ii)(b) of CARO 2020 is not applicable.

3) a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause (iii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b) During the year the company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause (iii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

c) The company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Therefore, the requirement of report on clause (iii) (c) (d) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits covered the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Therefore, clause (v) of the CARO, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provision under sub section (I) of section 148 of the companies Act is not applicable to the company. Therefore, clause (vi) of CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

7) a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund,

Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added tax, Goods and Services tax, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no undisputed amounts

payable in respect of statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 that have not been deposited on account of disputed matter pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs in lakhs) Income tax Act 1961. Income Tax Income Tax Officer A.Y 2004-05 & A.Y 2006-07 2.10

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have defaults in principal or interest in any loans or borrowings to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10)

a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause (ix) of the CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14) Based on information and explanations provided to us and as per our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not required to conduct internal audit as per Companies Act, 2013. Therefore Clause (xiv) (a) & (xiv) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of CARO, 2020 is not applicable.

16)

a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause (xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) According to the information and explanations given to us, sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 CSR is not applicable to the company. Therefore, clause (XX) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditor’s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GCCL Construction & Realities Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as of 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"), and except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above basis for qualified on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as of 31st March 2024.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) .These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on audit of internal financial controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.