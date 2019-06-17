To the Members of,

GOLDEN CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the F.Y. 2017-18

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Golden Capital Services Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018, Profit and Loss Account, and the Cash Flow Statement for the year the ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows including other comprehensive income and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a reasonable opinion on these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its statement of profit & loss, total comprehensive income, the charges in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The Financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the transition date of opening balance sheet as at April 1, 2016 included in these Ind AS Financial Statements, are based on previously issued statutory financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 (as amended) which were audited by us. The Adjustment to those financial statements for the difference in accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS have been audited by us.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 (the order) issued by Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the said order, to extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the financial, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure2".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The disclosures regarding details of specified bank notes held and transacted during 8 November 2016 has not been made since the requirement does not pertain to financial year ended March 31, 2018.

For Vandana Patel. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Place: Ahmedabad CA Vandana Patel Date : 30th May, 2018 Mem No. 144985

"ANNEXURE 1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

(i) a) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, The company has maintained proper records of fixed assets and physical verification of fixed assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) As company is engaged in providing of services, hence the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(iii) The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (iii) of the said order does not arise.

(iv) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not given loans and guarantees, no investments made, and no securities purchased. Hence the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the reporting requirement under this Clause of the said order does not arise.

(vi) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company is not engaged in production of any such goods or provision of any such services for which maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1). Hence the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise

(vii) a) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of any statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the company and the information and explanations received by us from the management, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding in the name of the company.

(viii) According to the records of the company, the Company has neither borrowed any amount from any financial institution, bank or government nor issued any debentures till 31st March, 2018. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under this clause of the said Order does not arise.

(ix) According to the records of the company, the company has neither raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instrument) nor has the company raised any term loans. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, neither any fraud on the company by its officers or employees nor any fraud by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(xi) According to the records of the company, no Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year under audit. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement Under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(xii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence, the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(xv) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.

(xvi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, the reporting requirement under this clause of the said order does not arise.