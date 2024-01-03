Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
GUJARAT PERTORP ELECTRONICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2003-2004
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Limited.
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Gujarat Perstorp
Electronics Limited as at 31st March, 2004, the Profit & Loss Account and
the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes. assessing the accounting principles
used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating
the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section(4A) of Section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
a. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required bylaw have been kept
by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c. The Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report, comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section(3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31st March 2004 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2004 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of Sub-section(1) of
Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956. As regards Government Nominee
Directors, they are exempt from the provisions of Section 274(1)(g) in view
of the general circular issued by the Department of Company Affairs.
f. Attention is invited to Note No. 1 in Schedule 188 regarding accounts of
the Company prepared on going concern basis.
Subject to the above, in our opinion and to the best of our information and
according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read with
significant accounting policies and notes thereon give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally
accepted in India:
(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2004;
(ii) in the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
(iii) in the case of, the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the
year ended on that date.
For C.C. Chokshi & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Gaurav. J. Shah
Race: Ahmedabad Partner
Date: May 22, 2004 Membership No.: 35701
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date on the accounts of
Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Limited as at 31st March, 2004)
1. The nature of the Companys activities during the year is such that the
requirements of clause (viii), (xii), (xiii) and (xiv) of paragraph 4 of
the Companies,(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the
Company.
2 (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situations of fixed assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has a programme of physical verification of major fixed assets which, in
our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. We were informed that no material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification.
(c) The Company has not disposed off a substantial part of the fixed assets
during the year.
3 (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the
management except for the stock seized by the Excise Authorities and lying
at the bonded warehouse. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is
reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between the
physical stocks and the book records.
4. (a) The Company has not granted any, loans to companies, firms or other
parties covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. The Company had taken loan of Rs.3269.65 lacs from a
company covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. There has not been any loan transaction with the
Company during the year and the outstanding balance as at the beginning of
the year has continued to be the same as at the end of the year.
(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the interest free loan
stated in 4(a) above are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of
the Company.
(c) As per the directives of the BIFR, the Company is not required to repay
the above stated loan till net worth of the Company turns positive.
(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of the above stated loan.
5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the course of
audit, we have not observed that there are no material weaknesses hence,
question of continuing failure does not arise.
6 (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are
no transaction that need to be entered into the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and as
stated in 6(a) above, there is no transaction that need to be entered into
the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, and
hence the question of reasonable prices in respect of such transactions as
regards to the prevailing market prices does not arise.
7. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
8. In our opinion, internal audit carried out during the year by a firm of
Chartered Accountants appointed by the management, has been commensurate
with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.
9. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor
education protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales
tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material
statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax,
customs duty, excise duty and cess which were in arrears as at 31st March,
2004 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is a
disputed demand of custom duty of Rs.555.85 lacs, the matters is pending
with CEGAT
10. The accumulated losses of the Company have exceeded fifty percent of
its net worth as at the end of the year. The Company has incurred cash
losses during the year and during the immediately preceding financial year.
11. The Company has defaulted in repayment of installments of dues to banks
amounting to Rs.110.30 lacs for 31 months and debenture holders amounting
to Rs.415.04 lacs for 31 months. The period of default has been calculated
effective from the date on which the Rehabilitation Scheme was approved by
Gujarat High Court/BIFR.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company for
the purposes for which the loans were obtained.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investments.
No long-term funds have been used to finance short-term assets except
permanent working capital.
15. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of
shares to parties and companies covered in register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
16. According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records examined by us, securities have been created in respect of the
debentures issued.
17. During the year, the Company has not raised money by way of Public
Issue.
18. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was
noticed or reported during the year.
For C.C. Chokshi & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Gaurav. J. Shah
Place: Ahmedabad Partner
Date : May 22, 2004 Membership No.: 37501