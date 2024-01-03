To

The Members of,

Himadri Credit & Finance Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Himadri Credit & Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the fin^acial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31 March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - refer note 22 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For AGARWAL PRASAD & CO Chartered Accountants, Firms Registration Number: 311068E P~45, Khairu Place, 3rd Floor S.K. AGRAWAL Kolkata - 700 072 Partner Dated: 27th May, 2016 Membership No.50163

Anmexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of 31 March 2016 on the Financial Statements of Himadri Credit & Finance Limited

(Referred to in our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars including quantitative details and locations of the fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. In accordance with this programme, a portion of fixed assets have been physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties during the year, hence this clause is not applicable.

(ii) Since the company does not have any inventory, the provisions of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, clause iii (a), (b), (c) is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investments made during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Companys nature of business does not require to maintain Cost records u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales tax/ Value added tax (VAT), Wealth tax, Service tax. Customs duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax/Value added tax (VAT), Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2016, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales/Value added tax (VAT), Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 6,87,450 2011-12 (AY 2012-13) Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) The Company has not taken any loan or borrowings from any financial institution, banks or government. The Company has not issued any debentures. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) The Company has not paid or provided for managerial remuneration during the year under report. Hence paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Hence paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them in respect of which provisions of Section 192 of the Act are applicable. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is required to, and has been registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For AGARWAL PRASAD & CO Chartered Accountants, Firms Registration Number; 311068E P-45, Khairu Place, 3rd Floor S.K.AGRAWAL Kolkata - 700 072 Partner Dated: 27th May, 2016 Membership No.50163

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of 31 March 2016 on the Financial Statements of Himadri Credit & Finance Limited

(Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Himadri Credit & Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2016, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by 1CAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.