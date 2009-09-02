Hyderabad Flextech Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
HYDERABAD FLEXTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
HYDERABAD FLEXTECH LIMITED.
HYDERABAD (A.P)
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of HYDERABAD FLEXTECH
LIMITED. HYDERABAD (A.P) as at 31st March, 2009 and also the Profit and
Loss Account for the year ended on that date annexed thereto and the cash
flow statement for the period ended on that date. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial
statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining,
on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as
evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion:
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above we report
that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
iii) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and Cash flow
statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account.
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss Account and
Cash flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956. excepting Accounting Standard-15, Employee Benefits.
v) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on 31st March, 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2009
from being appointed as a Director in terms of clause (g) of sub- section
(1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi) a) The company has not followed the methods prescribed in AS-15, for
providing its liability towards gratuity and leave-encashment. These
liabilities are provided for on an estimated basis. Since the company did
not obtain actuarial valuation for gratuity liability and leave-encashment
the amount of short or excess provision could not be ascertained.
Consequently its impact on the loss for the year could not be commented
upon.
b) The Company has given loan to a body corporate in which some of the
directors are interested without complying with the provision of Sec.
295(1) (d) of the Companies Act. (Refer Note No. 11 Notes to Accounts)
vii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
the explanations given to us, the said accounts, subject to our remark in
para vi) above, give the information as required by the Companies Act,
1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2009;
b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
c) In the case of Cash flow Statement of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For BRAHMAYYA & CO.
Chartered Accountants.
(D. SEETHARAMAIAH)
Partner
Membership No.: 2907
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 02.09.2009
ANNEXURE
Statement on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003
Re: HYDERABAD FLEXTECH LIMITED
i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and
the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
c) During the year, the company has not disposed off any of its fixed
assets.
ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
iii) a) The Company has granted an unsecured loan to a company, covered in
the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Maximum amount
involved us Rs. 9.00 lakhs and the year end balance was Rs. 9.00 lakhs.
b) According to the information and explanations to given to us, we are of
the opinion that the rate of interest and terms and conditions are prima
facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company on account of the
following reasons:
i) The Company has granted the loan at free of interest, and
ii) There are no covenants with regard to the repayment of the loan.
c) The company has taken interest free unsecured loans from four parties
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. Maximum amount involved in the transactions was Rs. 540.91 lakhs and
the year end balance was Rs. 501.64 lakhs.
d) In our opinion terms and conditions of unsecured loans taken by the
Company are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
e) We are informed that no terms are stipulated for repayment of unsecured
loan. Hence, we cannot comment upon whether the Company is repaying
principal amounts regularly.
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us. there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods.
During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing
failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.
v) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to
in Section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be
maintained under that Section: and
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or
arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard
to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
vi) The company has not accepted deposits from the public.
vii) In our opinion the company has internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
viii) The Central Government has not prescribed under clause (d) of sub-
section (1) of Section 209 of the Companies Act. maintenance of cost
records for the products of the Company.
ix a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in
depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues viz.,
Sales Tax, Custom Duty. Cess and other material statutory dues applicable
to the Company. However, the Company is not regular in depositing with
appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues in respect of tax
deducted at source, PF and ESI.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us. no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth Tax, Service
Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess were in arrears, as at
31st March, 2009 for a period of more than six months from the date they
became payable.
x) The Company has accumulated losses amounting to Rs. 14.22 crores at the
end of the financial year under report which are more than 50% of its net
worth and the Company has not incurred in cash losses in the financial
year and incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.
xi) The company has not availed loans during the period under report.
Hence, the clause (xi) of the above said order in respect of repayment of
dues to financial institutions is not applicable.
xii) The company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
xiii) The company is neither a chit fund nor a nidhi mutual benefit
fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the above
referred Order are not applicable to the company.
xiv) The company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause
4(xiv) of the above referred Order are not applicable to the company.
xv) The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions.
xvi) During the period under report the Company has not availed any term
loans.
xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on all
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.
xviii) The company has not made preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Act during the year.
xix) The company has not issued any debentures Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xix) of the above referred Order are not applicable to the
company.
xx) During the year the company has not raised money by public issues.
Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xx) of the above referred Order is
not applicable to the Company.
xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud
on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
For BRAHMAYYA & CO.
Chartered Accountants.
(D. SEETHARAMAIAH)
Partner
Membership No.: 2907
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 02.09.2009