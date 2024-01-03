Incap Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

Incap Financial Services Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
INCAP FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:
The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financial services.
Financial market in particular share market was boom throughout the year.
ECONOMIC BACKDROP AND FINANCIAL ENVIRONMENT:
After growing at 5.0% in 2006 and 4.9% in 2007, IMF estimates global GDP
growth to decelerate to 3.7% in 2008 in the wake of the current financial
crisis. The financial market turbulence in developed economies following
the US sub-prime mortgage crisis has reduced financial leverage, lowered
credit availability and negative wealth effects have emerged as risks to
consumption and growth in advanced economies, especially in the US.
Continuing inflationary pressures from food and commodity prices as well as
high and volatile crude oil prices are other risks being faced by the
global economy.
India continued to be one of the fastest growing economies of the world.
During 2007-08, the Indian economy grew at a robust pace for the fifth
consecutive year. Real GDP growth, estimated at 8.7% in 2007-08, is in tune
with the average annual GDP growth of 8.7% in the five year period 2003-04
to 2007-08. Agriculture and allied activities are estimated to grow by 2.6%
in 2007-08, which is in line with the average growth of 2.6% per annum
during 2000-01 to 2007-08. Industrial growth at 8.6% during 2007-08 has
moderated somewhat against 10.6% in the previous year. The services sector
maintained its double-digit growth at 10.6% during 2007-08, higher than the
long term average of 8.9% (2000-01 to 2007-08). Within services, transport
and communications and financial services recorded double-digit growth for
the last two years and are expected to maintain the growth momentum.
Another positive feature underpinning growth is the sharp rise in the rate
of savings and investment in recent years, which rose to 34.8% and 35.9%
respectively in 2006-07.
The tight monetary policy followed by RBI to control inflation and money
supply had a moderating impact on credit growth, which increased by 21.6%
in 2007-08 against 28.1% in 2006-07. Deposit growth also moderated to 22.2%
in 2007-08 from 23.8% in 2006-07.
SEGMENT WISE/PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:
There are no separate reportable segments.
OUTLOOK:
For the current year, despite slowdown in the major economies of the world,
the Indian economy will continue to grow at 8-8.5% driven by investment.
Due to a number of fiscal and monetary measures taken by the Government and
RBI to put a check on prices, inflation is expected to come down to 5-5.5%
by March 2009. The company is trying to keep up with the pace of growth of
the Indian economy.
OPPORTUNITIES:
The company is trying its level best to revoke the suspension of trading of
its share to unlock the value of the share available to its share holders.
The Directors are also trying to garner loans from various Corporate/Banks
to lend them further at higher rate of interest to secure long term income
to the Company.
THREATS:
The volatility in exchange rates, stock markets and constraint of net owned
funds will always leave its impact on basic earning of the Company. The
company is building various earning platform for the forthcoming financial
years to come out from the red into the green and also reduce its
accumulated losses.
RISKS & CONCERNS:
Your company is exposed to several market risks like credit risk, liquidity
risk and interest rate risk. The volatility of the capital markets in which
your Company operates is also a major cause of concern to the Company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:
The Company has adequate internal control procedure commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. The internal control system is
supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by management
and well-documented policies and guidelines to ensure reliability of
financial and all other records to prepare financial statements. The
Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with best accounting
practices. The company is benefited from having a team of professionals as
promoter and independent directors who are capable of exercising various
checks and controls effectively.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
Human resource is one of the key assets that has been nurtured and
encouraged for active participation in Companys growth. The Company has
well defined appraisal system in pace for recognition of talented and
deserving employees, which includes line and staff function personnel. The
industrial relations remained cordial during the year. The company has
never faced any staffs unrest or any discomfort in relations with its
staffs due to the professional approach of the management towards this
factor.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
The financial performance of the Company for the year under review is
discussed in details in Directors report.