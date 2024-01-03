To the Members of Indo Gulf Industries Limited,

Report on the Audit of financial statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements (the “financial statements”) of Indo Gulf Industries Limited (the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit & Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date;

(c) in the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity during the year ended on that date; and

(d) in the case of the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (the “SAs”) specified under Section143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters which in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of these Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the below matters to be the key audit matters to be communicated in this report:

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the matter Litigations and Claims Audit Procedures Performed Litigation and claims are pending with multiple tax and regulatory authorities. Understood managementss internal instructions, process and control for determining and estimating the tax litigations, other litigations and claims at its appropriate accounting and /or disclosure. In the normal course of business, financial interest or exposures may arise from pending legal/ regulatory proceedings. Whether a claim needs to be recognized as a liability or discosed as a contingent liability in the Discussed pending matters with the Companys personnel with respect to the status of cases of litigations and claims. Financial Statements or is considered as remote, is dependent on a number of significant Assesesd managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases, wherever obtained by the management. assumptions and judgements made by the management. The amount s involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. We have considered Litigations and claims as Key Audit Matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgement, including accounting estimates that involves high estimation uncertainty. We have assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of contingent liabilities in the Financial Statements.

4. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

5. Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directos are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatementof the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained section, all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;.

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read , read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B";

(g) the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration to its directors and thus, the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024;

(h) with respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial positions in the financial statements Refer Note No.24(4)(iii) to the financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence, the Company is not required to comply with the provision of Section 123 of the Act.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility effective from 6th July, 2023 and the same has operated throughout the remaining year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

We did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in the accounting software in the remaining period.

For HEMANT ARORA &CO. LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 002141C/C400006

Place: Dehradun Kamal Nagpal Date: 30th May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24408066BKDUYX1502 M. No.: 408066

Annexure A - to the INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indo Gulf Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) of Indo Gulf Industries Limited (“the Company”):

i. (a) (A) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) all major property, plant and Equipment of the Company has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) according to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in the facour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible aasets or both during the year.

(e) according to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

ii. (a) according to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such verification.

(b) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks.

iii. according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to the companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loan to directors to a Company in which the Director is interested to which provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. Therefore, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is required to maintain cost records and conduct Cost Audit as prescribed by Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year the Company has maintained Cost Records, however, we have not made a detailed examination of the said accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records,

the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service-tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as mentioned below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Due (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Income Tax 2.50 April 2023 07th May 2023 Tax Act, 1961 Deducted at Source 3.08 May 2023 07th June 2023 5.30 June 2023 07th July 2023 2.42 July 2023 07th August 2023 2.13 August 2023 07th September 2023 5.03 September 2023 07th October 2023 Tax 0.01 April 2023 07th May 2023 Collected 1.65 May 2023 07th June 2023 at Source 1.45 June 2023 07th July 2023 1.18 July 2023 07th August 2023 0.99 August 2023 07th September 2023 0.86 September 2023 07th October 2023

The above amounts are still payable as on the date of signing of audit report. However, the

management is certain that the same will be paid in the due course.

(b) according to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues are outstanding of income tax, sales tax/value added tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any disputes pending before appropriate authorities:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Due (in Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (Appeals), New Delhi 2011-12 4.05 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Central Excise, Waidhan (Madhya Pradesh) 2002-03 5.12 Sales Tax Act, 1930 Sales Tax Sales Tax, Jhansi 1988-89 to 2000-01 20010-11 201.00 Sales Tax, Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) 308.38 Employee Provident Fund Provident fund recovery EPFO Dwarka, New Delhi 2015-16 5.59

viii. according to the information and explanation given to us, Company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. according to the information & explanation given to us, the Company has availed multiple Vehicle Loans from Banks

(a) according to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) according to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) according to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loan have been used for the object for which they were obtained.

(d) according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not specifically taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) according to the information and explanations given to us and procedures perfomed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

x. (a) the Company has not raised moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including

debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) according to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has not been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) according to the information and explanation given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii. according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. according to the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) we have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Thus the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. Therefore, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Therefore, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) there are no Core Investment Companies as a part of the Group. Therefore, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of accounts, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note No. 24(15) to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information acompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

xx. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of accounts, the Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of other than ongoing projects, to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

xxi. the requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of Standalone Financial Statements.

For HEMANT ARORA & CO. LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 002141C/C400006

Place: Dehradun Kamal Nagpal Date: 30th May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24408066BKDUYX1502 M. No.408066

Annexure B - to the INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f), under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indo Gulf Industries Limited of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“Guidance Note”) and the SAs, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

4. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to

future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For HEMANT ARORA & CO. LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No. 002141C/C400006

Place: Dehradun Kamal Nagpal Date: 30th May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24408066BKDUYX1502 M. No.: 408066

INDO GULF INDUSTRIES LIMITED