To,

The Members,

International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of INTERNATIONAL HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. (‘the Company) which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2017, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provision of the Act and Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified u/s 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statement.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2017;

i. In the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

ii. In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘‘Annexure B".

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations (if any) on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on the management representation, we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company.

For, Naigam H Shah & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 125365W

Naigam H Shah

Partner

Membership number: 117236

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 25/05/2017

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2017:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets through which all the fixed assets are verified in a phased manner, over a period of three years. In our opinion, physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

ii. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

iii. (a) The Company has granted loans to companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The loans have been granted based on approval of Finance Committee at varying terms and conditions which in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions are generally not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) In respect of loans granted to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, repayment of the principal amount and payment of interest has been regular.

(c) Read with paragraph (iii)(b) above, there are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are overdue for more than ninety days.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the services of the Company.

vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders. The Company does not have any outstanding dues to government during the year.

ix. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided (if any) in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and considering the legal opinion obtained by the management in respect of transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and hence, not commented upon.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

For, Naigam H Shah & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 125365W

Naigam H Shah

Partner

Membership number: 117236

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 25/05/2017

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of INTERNATIONAL HOUSING FINANCE CORPORTION LTD.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INTERNATIONAL HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on for example, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of

Naigam H Shah & Co

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms registration number: 125365W

Naigam H Shah

Proprietor

Membership number: 117236

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 25/05/2017.