for the year ended 31st March 2016

The Shareholders,

KRISHANA FABRICS LIMITED, CHENNAI

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Krishana Fabrics Limited (the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statements of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation and presentations of these financial and cash statements that give financial position, financial true and fair view of the flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and its profit/(loss) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

a. Confirmation of balances of Loans and Advances are not available for verification.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016’, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

10. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in the agreement with the books of accounts;

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and according the explanations given to us, none of the clauses are applicable to the Company.

For Manish Mitesh & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 014791S Place: Chennai Date: May 30, 2016 MITESH V. Partner Membership No. 230206

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of the year ended March 31, 2016 M/s. Krishana Fabrics Limited on the standalone financial

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Krishana Fabrics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of InternalFinancialControlsoverFinancialReportingissuedbytheInstituteof Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of for ensuring the orderly adequate internal financial and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. controls over Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our controls system over audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that–

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the control over internal financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Manish Mitesh & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN 014791S

MITESH V.

Partner

Membership No. 230206

Place: Chennai

Date: May 30, 2016

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of M/s. Krishana Fabrics Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended

1) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

2) In respect of Inventory:

a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3) The Company has not granted any loan to any parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence clauses (b) & (c) are not applicable.

4) The Company has not granted loans or made investment or given any guarantee or security as covered in the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore, Clause (IV) of the order is not applicable to the company.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified

6) The requirement of maintaining Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

7) a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no disputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There are no outstanding dues as on 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except Income Tax for the AY 2014-15 (FY 2013-14) payable Rs. 5,73,879/- excluding interest.

d) The Company is not required to transfer any funds to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act.

8) The Company has not taken loan from any financial institution or bank therefore, Clause (VIII) of the order is not applicable to the company.

9) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer, hence not commented upon.

10) Based on the Audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of financial statements and according to the information and explanations provided to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) According to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid and provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197, read with Schedule V of the Act.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with related parties are in compliances with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on overall examination of Balance Sheet, the Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or private placement of Shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company, and not commented upon.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him.

16) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company is not required to be registered itself under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.